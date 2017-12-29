‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina’s State Declines Rapidly, Jabot To Take Major Hits

Come the new year, the Abbott family will not be short of new dramas and challenges to face. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina is going to break the hearts of her family as her health continues to decline. Jack and Ashley, meanwhile, will be hard at work to save Jabot and keep their family’s legacy alive.

Dina’s (Marla Adams) illness is getting worse rapidly and her demise looks imminent. Jack (Peter Bergman) will have a hard time coping with her worsening status. He will try to focus on the remaining time he gets to spend with Dina, but her departure will surely bring rough moments for Jack, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry. Jack, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) should find strength in each other to get through their loss.

During their Christmas celebration, the Abbotts try to focus on making the best memories they could while Dina is still with them. It will be a struggle for everyone to stay positive as they know the looming loss they will face. But knowing that this is it for Dina, they will try their best to make the last moments happy, via TVOvermind.

Amid Dina’s illness, there is an ongoing war over Jabot Cosmetics, and The Young and the Restless spoilers state that the company will take some huge hits this coming year. Traci will try to bring peace, but the solution will be quite too late to stop Jabot from crumbling down. Jack and Ashley will need to exert extra efforts to save their company. Their clashes are making things worse. Hopefully, they will listen to Traci and set aside their differences for the sake of Dina and their family’s legacy.

'The Young and the Restless' shocker — Dina's health decline may signal the end https://t.co/lLFlIoxKy1 — Cheryl Preston (@CherylPreston3) December 26, 2017

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Billy (Jason Thompson) will have a problem with J.T. (Thad Luckinbell) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) getting closer. Spoilers tease that the conflict between them will grow and the two will battle it out in the coming weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.