Khloe Kardashian Baby Update: Star Enjoys Sharing Baby Bump After Confirmation Of First Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian may have been very vocal in the past for wanting to have a baby, but when she was reported to finally be pregnant with her first child with Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star suddenly kept mum regarding her status. However, everything changed after she finally confirmed her pregnancy last week. Now, the mom-to-be just can’t seem to stop sharing a snap or clip of her baby bump.

The 33-year-old TV personality has always been branded as the “fat sister” of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings. Despite the unnecessary comments from her critics, Khloe Kardashian transformed her body by eating healthy and working out regularly. And now that she’s pregnant, that does not mean that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will stop doing her regular routines.

As a matter of fact, Khloe Kardashian recently shared a short clip of her workout with Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star’s baby bump was on full display as she did all sorts of exercises with her sister.

Although most people would not admit it, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series has become everyone’s obsession. Viewers got hooked on finding out what’s going on with these reality stars’ lives, especially now that they are all old enough to start their own families.

Khloe Kardashian has had her share of failed relationships, but she is definitely not one to just throw in the towel and give up on love. With her very public split from ex-husband Lamar Odom, the star has learned to keep her relationship with Tristan Thompson as private as possible to protect it. But being a popular television personality dating a famous professional basketball player, their romance was definitely bound to be known by all.

Now that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going to welcome their baby soon, many are convinced that they may be ready to take their relationship to the next level. The reality star has previously revealed that she and her man have been talking about getting married and having a baby.

Khloe Kardashian has also been spotted numerous times sporting a massive rock on that specific finger, sparking rumors that she was already engaged to Tristan Thompson. The couple has yet to confirm this speculation.