‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Star Rose Marie Dead At 94: Fans Pay Tribute To The Talented Actress

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
The Dick Van Dyke Show star Rose Marie has passed away at the age of 94 and fans are taking to Twitter to share their grief and commemorate her colorful life as a singer, actress, and comedian.

News about her passing came from official channels, as well as her verified social media accounts where it was announced that she passed away on Thursday afternoon in Van Nuys, California.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the terribly sad news that our beloved Rose Marie passed away this afternoon.”

Her obituary posted on her official website MissRoseMarie.com revealed that she died at 2 p.m. local time and is survived by her daughter, Georgiana Marie “Noopy,” and her son-in-law, Steven Rodrigues.

Best known for her role as Sally Rogers in the popular ’60s sitcom, the New York-born actress probably had one of the longest careers in history as she made a name not only on TV, but also in film and theater.

According to her obituary, the 94-year-old actress was featured in a number of Paramount films, such as International House and Big Broadcast of 1935.

However, Entertainment Weekly noted that her biggest break was probably her appearance in The Dick Van Dyke Show, where she was recognized for her role as Sally Rogers by critics for “her ahead-of-its-time portrayal of a woman in a man’s world and aging man-eater” and earned three Emmy nominations for playing the witty character.

After learning about the news of her death, fans immediately took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rose Marie, whose birth name was Rose Marie Mazetta.

According to Pop Culture, the ’60s comedienne gained new fans via her social media channels as she enjoyed interacting with people of all ages through the worldwide web.

Before she got her biggest break from her well-known role in The Dick Van Dyke Show, Rose Marie also starred in several other situation comedies like The Doris Day Show, My Sister Eileen, and S.W.A.T as well as her own series, the Honeymoon Suite.

On top of that, she started performing for an audience at the very young age of 3-years-old when she was given the moniker “Baby Rose Marie.” At 5, she starred in her own coast-to-coast radio show on NBC which was followed by a road show at 7. At 10-years-old, she then made her feature film debut in 1933’s International House with W.C. Fields.

Rose Marie’s official cause of death remains unknown, based on her obituary and other available reports.