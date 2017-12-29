‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Newman Family Faces A Major Crisis, One Unruly Insider Causes Drama

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will reconnect and become a united force in Genoa City. Everyone in the city looks up to them, and they are a powerful super couple. Over the next few weeks, Nikki and Victor’s love for each other will deepen, and they will be stronger than ever. However, there is at least one Newman who will step out of line, and cause some drama soon.

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Nikki and Victor will face some drama in the weeks ahead. Young and the Restless spoilers state they will have to deal with an unruly family member. Of course, there’s no telling who the unruly Newman clan member is, as any one of Victor’s kids could be the culprit.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor will hire J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), which could cause some drama with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She has been bonding with her ex-husband, but that could change if he gets more attention from her father. Victoria has a tough time playing nice at work.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) could be the source of the tension. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick (Joshua Morrow) caught Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby in a hot lip-lock on Thursday’s show. Nick will tell Sharon (Sharon Case), and it won’t take the news long to travel back to Victor. It could lead to a tabloid story, which is the last thing Victor wants right now.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon could demand that Scott and Abby stop working together. She could threaten to expose the affair to the press. If Scott wants to keep Sharon, he will have to agree to her terms.

There’s been some social media buzz that Christian’s paternity is about to come out in a surprising way. If Nick finds out that his father and girlfriend, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), lied to him, he could end up on the warpath.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick has recently decided to play nice with his dad, just to make his mother happy. However, if the Christian scoop comes out, Nick would be a real problem for the family.

TODAY ON #YR: Will old feelings resurface during Victor and Nikki’s vow renewal? pic.twitter.com/vIN7J6piUv — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 28, 2017

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.