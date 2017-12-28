‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Was In Bed With A Man ‘Half Her Age’ Prior To Violent Arrest

LuAnn de Lesseps may have a younger man in her life.

According to a new report, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star was caught in bed with a man prior to her Christmas Eve arrest and that man was said to be “half her age.”

Although rumors earlier this week suggested that the man LuAnn de Lesseps was caught in bed with was actually the reality star’s former husband, Tom D’Agostino Jr., the Daily Mail revealed on December 28 that D’Agostino Jr. was not with her at all this past weekend. Instead, the Real Housewives star was with someone completely different — and much younger.

As the outlet noted, Julie Olson, a longtime friend of LuAnn de Lesseps, had been drinking with the reality star prior to her arrest but when it comes to her mystery man, Olson didn’t know much about him. In fact, she didn’t get the name or age of her friend’s alleged hookup before they were reportedly caught trespassing in someone else’s hotel room.

While Julie Olson wasn’t able to inform the Daily Mail about the man’s age, the outlet said that other friends confirmed that the man was much, much younger than the Real Housewives of New York City star.

As fans will recall, LuAnn de Lesseps took to Twitter after her arrest to apologize for her behavior.

In other LuAnn de Lesseps news, rumors of her possibly being fired from The Real Housewives of New York City due to her arrest were recently shot down. As an insider explained to Page Six earlier this week, de Lesseps’ arrest will likely result in more camera time for the mother of two because “reality loves reality.”

The outlet also mentioned that several other full-time Real Housewives, including Porsha Williams and Teresa Giudice, had faced legal troubles during their time with the franchise, which didn’t at all jeopardize their position with Bravo TV.

LuAnn de Lesseps and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, and Tinsley Mortimer, have been filming the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City for the past several weeks.