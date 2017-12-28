Kailyn Lowry Absent During MTV’s ‘Teen Mom: That’s A Wrap 2017’ To Be With Son Lux

Kailyn Lowry was noticeably absent from the Teen Mom: That’s A Wrap 2017 special earlier this week, and her fans want to know why.

Days after the special premiered on MTV, the mother of three spoke out about her decision to make an early exit from her filming duties in Los Angeles and return home to Delaware.

“While of course I was invited to participate in it — and had planned to film in it — I had to leave to be with my son, Lux, who was only 10 weeks old at the time,” Kailyn Lowry explained to Us Weekly magazine on December 28.

Although fans had made their own assumptions about why Kailyn Lowry might have left production early, she insisted to the magazine that her decision to leave Los Angeles had nothing to do with any drama she was potentially facing with her co-stars. As fans may recall, Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was accused of pulling a knife on the set around the time Lowry returned home because he was allegedly cut off at the set bar. That said, Lowry’s return home to Delaware wasn’t about anything other than her son’s needs.

“My priorities are my kids and I’m happier that I got to have that night with Lux,” Kailyn Lowry said.

Kailyn Lowry is also mom to seven-year-old Isaac and four-year-old Lincoln.

The reality star then added that after hearing how the special turned out, she was glad that she didn’t miss any fun moments with her co-stars.

In attendance during the filming of the Teen Mom: That’s A Wrap 2017 special were Kailyn Lowry’s co-stars, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska.

As for the rest of the Teen Mom stars, including Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, and Amber Portwood, all of the women were in attendance, aside from Portwood, who is currently expecting her second child with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

While Amber Portwood also opted out of filming, she has yet to confirm the reason behind the decision with her fans and followers online.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV sometime next year.