Keyshia Cole Loses Court Battle Over Birdman Incident, Ordered To Pay Six Figures

Keyshia Cole has lost a court battle over an incident that occurred in Birdman’s condo in 2014. The Grammy-nominated singer was sued for $4 million over an attack at Birdman’s penthouse where she accused the Cash Money CEO of cheating.

The lawsuit by Sabrina Mercadel alleges that Cole “punched her in the face, yanked her hair, and clawed her face and mouth with her nails,” according to a TMZ report. Mercadel was seeking damages in the civil suit of $1.5 million for pain, $500,000 for emotional damages, $200,000 for future medical expenses, $50,000 for loss of earnings, $300,000 for future loss of earnings and $2 million for loss of use of her finger.

Keyshia Cole has been ordered to pay about $100,000, which is much less than the $4 million in damages that Mercadel was seeking.

Cole was arrested for misdemeanor battery at the time, and Mercadel was granted a restraining order.

Birdman broke up with Cole after the incident, and he is currently rumored to be engaged or married to Toni Braxton. The Love andHip-Hop star has since moved on releasing her seventh album, 11:11 Reset, earlier this year.

Keyshia Cole announced in June that she is divorcing former NBA player Daniel Gibson. In a Breakfast Club interview, Keyshia Cole said that she is single and is focusing on improving herself.

Birdman is going through some financial woes himself. The music mogul is reportedly facing a $12 million lawsuit after defaulting on a loan. He is facing foreclosure on his Miami mansion and office building, according to the South Florida Business Journal.

Birdman bought the mansion for $14.5 million back in 2012 and is currently asking for 16.9 million, down from $20 million back in June this year.

It is unclear whether the 36-year-old singer will settle the judgment and is yet to react to the news publicly. Keyshia Cole will likely appear in the next season of Love andHip-Hop: Hollywood and stated that she would be more exciting for the upcoming season.

Keyshia Cole has not had any arrests since the incident back in 2014. It was alleged that Keyshia Cole egged one of Bow Wow’s luxury cars after a bitter breakup last year. Cole denied that she was responsible.