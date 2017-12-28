Jenna Fischer From ‘The Office’ Apologizes For Tweet About The GOP Tax Reform Law

Jenna Fischer has owned up to tweeting out incorrect information about the GOP tax reform law to her nearly 800,000 followers. In a now-deleted tweet, the Office actress claimed that that bill eliminated the tax deduction for teachers who purchase school supplies out of their own pocket. Fischer compared the scenario to nurses having to buy their own syringes.

In a follow-up tweet, she also seemed under the erroneous impression that the $250 deduction was a new limitation, while in reality, the cap at that dollar amount was in place for many years.

Fischer, who famously portrayed Pam Beesly on the long-running NBC sitcom, subsequently issued a tweet (see below) containing a seven-paragraph apology for her “well-intentioned” mistake that was based on incomplete research after she received a digital earful on social media.

“Last month, the House of Representatives voted for a tax bill that did kill a $250 deduction for teachers to buy classroom supplies, but in the final bill the deduction was restored. I feel genuinely bad about getting my facts wrong and I’m sorry. I did not mean to spread misinformation…So, I’ve deleted the tweet. Because, I believe accuracy is important…”

Noting that she loves teachers, Fischer, 43, added that her parents taught her to take responsibility for her actions, including admitting when she is wrong. She also explained that a good dialogue, of which the feedback in this instance was an example, is fundamental to democracy.

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the official name of the GOP tax bill, into law on December 22. The administration originally planned on a formal signing ceremony next month, but Trump said he was following through on a promise to put his signature on the legislation by Christmas, the Hill reported.

Although many media outlets characterized the tax bill as helping just wealthy people and corporations, CBS News checked in with three households around the country and found that they all will save money in 2018. According to the liberal-leaning Tax Policy Center, 80 percent of taxpayers will receive a tax cut in 2018 based on the changes enacted in the tax law, with the average clocking in at about $2,100. Almost immediately after the tax bill cleared both chambers in Congress, corporate America began handing out bonuses and raises, as well as vowing to expand operations in this country.

The Office ran on NBC television from March 2005 to May 2013, although there are rumors about a revival. Jenna Fischer recently starred in You, Me and the Apocalypse on NBC. Her book The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide came out in November.