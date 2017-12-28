‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Stars Jamie Dornan And Dakota Johnson Look So In Love Dancing At Their Wedding

Fifty Shades Freed stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson got up close and personal for the film’s wedding scene. The show’s Twitter account just shared a pic of the actors dancing during the Fifty Shades Freed ceremony and fans couldn’t get enough of how they looked so much in love.

Johnson and Dornan Look In Love

According to Daily Mail, Dornan and Johnson looked completely in love as they danced together for Christian and Ana’s upcoming wedding. The movie marks the third time the two have joined forces on the big screen and their chemistry couldn’t be hotter. In the photo, Dornan is shown smiling big as he and Johnson get close on the dance floor. Johnson is wearing a white lace gown for the wedding while Dornan is in a black suit.

Will They Exchange Vows in Fifty Shades Freed?

This, of course, isn’t the first time we’ve captured a glimpse at the wedding. Daily Mail reports that the ceremony was heavily featured in last month’s trailer. As fans of the book are aware, Anastasia and Christian finally exchange vows in the third film before flying away for a romantic honeymoon.

Johnson Spends Time With Her Mom In Colorado

While we wait for the conclusion of the hit erotic franchise, Daily Mail reports that Johnson was just spotted out on a stroll with her mom, Melanie Griffith. The pair stepped out in the wintry weather in Colorado this week, looking happier than ever. The Fifty Shades of Grey star donned a hefty brown jacket for the outing and completed her look with a furry cap. Her mom, meanwhile, wore a black puffy jacket with leggings. At one point, the two held hands as they strolled through the city of Aspen.

Inside Johnson’s Romance with Chris Martin

Although Johnson steamed things up with Dornan on the set of Fifty Shades Freed, W Magazine reports that the actress recently confirmed her budding romance with Chris Martin, the frontman for Coldplay. The two were spotted at an airport in Paris last week, but their rumors of their romance first surfaced back in October, when they were caught eating dinner together at a Los Angeles restaurant. Martin is currently coming off his divorce with Gwyneth Paltrow. The pair called it quits in 2014 and finalized the split last year. They share two children together: Apple and Moses.

Johnson was previously linked to Matthew Hitt, whom she dated on-and-off for several years.

Fishing for Answers with (hilarious) Hollywood legacy family Tippi Hedren, @MelanieGriffith, @DonJohnson & Dakota Johnson. pic.twitter.com/4CeRoY8Jzc — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 20, 2017

Are Johnson And Martin Getting Serious?

Johnson and Martin have only been dating for a few months, but things are already starting to heat up. An insider claims that the two spent a lot of time in Israel in November and that they are definitely a couple. The source also says that they both believe the romance is more than just a quick fling.

“Dakota and Chris are definitely dating,” the insider revealed. “They’ve gotten to know each other well and are very comfortable with one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

Fifty Shades Freed is scheduled to open in theaters on February 9, 2018 and might be the final time Johnson and Dornan play the on-screen lovers.