Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Give Rumored Weekends-Only Relationship A Second Chance In Mexico

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux survived months of rumors about how Brad Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie was hurting their marriage. But in recent weeks, rather than allegations about Brad attempting to woo his former wife Jennifer from Justin, rumors have swirled claiming that Aniston and Theroux have created their own relationship woes. As 2018 draws near, the allegedly troubled couple has headed to Mexico for a reunion, where they reportedly will have the opportunity to give their marriage a second chance.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston Face Split Rumors

Us Weekly reported that Jennifer and Justin have faced rumors that they will split soon because they have been apart so much. Theroux has been filming in New York, while Aniston has been working in Atlanta. But the rumors increased when, after Jennifer recently wrapped filming, she failed to show up to join Justin in New York, preferring the opportunity to bask solo in the sun to spending time with Theroux.

“When shooting wrapped on [Jennifer] Aniston’s flick Dumplin’, she headed for sunshine instead of extending her Big Apple stays [with Justin Theroux].”

The publication described their romance as taking place primarily on the weekends, with an insider clarifying that Jennifer and Justin “do their own thing a lot of the time.” Aniston likes Los Angeles better, while Theroux prefers New York. The repeated separations have led to divorce rumors.

For Christmas, however, Jennifer and Justin both headed to their mansion in Bel Air. The source described them as “independent people” who don’t feel the need to “spend every minute together.” So much time apart, however, has continued to lead to “speculation” about a split, admitted the insider.

Mexico Reunion Follows Weekend Relationship

After months of a relationship that existed primarily on the weekends, Aniston and Theroux are rumored to be looking to the New Year as a time to give their marriage a second chance. Page Six reported on the allegations that Justin and Jennifer have been “weekend lovers,” in part because of their busy work schedules.

“Theroux [was] away filming Netflix’s Maniac in New York, while Aniston shot Dumplin’ in Atlanta.”

But the spouses managed to work out their schedules to allow for a reunion in Mexico. Justin and Jennifer’s friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, are joining them. While some might view the addition of two outsiders as problematic in creating a romantic reunion, the Daily Mail reported that Bateman has been Aniston’s friend for more than 20 years.

Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston are joining her husband Justin Theroux for a reunion in Mexico. Charles Sykes / Invision/AP Images

Jason Bateman Plays Special Role In Jennifer Aniston’s Romantic Life

The 48-year-old Friends star and her 46-year-old husband tend to travel to Mexico at least once a year. Jennifer and Justin have turned getting away for the New Year into a tradition, with the reunion this year viewed as especially significant in the wake of so many split rumors.

But this isn’t the first time that Jason has played a special role in Aniston’s romantic life. Bateman and his wife were present when Jennifer and Justin secretly tied the knot in 2015. And although honeymoons are traditionally reserved for the newlyweds, Jason and Amanda even joined Theroux and Aniston on their honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Bateman has survived his own marriage problems. He revealed he stopped drinking alcohol after his tendency to party too hard hurt his relationship with Amanda. However, their relationship has since been mended, offering hope for Jennifer’s and Justin’s relationship.

As for reports that Aniston is jealous of Theroux’s friendship with Amanda and making a split in the near future even more likely, Gossip Cop reported that the allegations are not true. Rather than Justin and Jennifer’s friendship with Bateman and his wife adding to their alleged marriage problems, an insider told Gossip Cop that the quartet is enjoying their vacation together.