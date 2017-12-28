Beth Chapman Heads Back To Work, Fans Loving New Photo Of Notorious Bounty Hunter Suited Up

Beth Chapman is heading into 2018 stronger than ever as she suits back up as the notorious bounty hunter her fans know and love. The reality star shared a photo Wednesday night dressed head to toe in all black, sporting her pink gun, handcuffs, and a walkie-talkie. Fans were overjoyed to see their favorite reality star back in action and began to fill the comment section with congratulations and questions regarding a new show.

Beth was all smiles as she posed for the camera, with many fans noting she looked better than ever. The photo was split, and also featured an image of a man being arrested and escorted downstairs by a police officer. Also in the image is Beth’s youngest son, Garry Chapman. She mentioned her baby boy in her caption, noting he was coming into his own in the family business.

The mother-of-four also joked in her caption about jumping back into her job. “Seriously? Like I could give this up,” she quipped.

In just a few hours, Beth’s photo gained over 3,000 likes and has dozens of comments. Many noted Beth was looking happier than ever, while others were pleasantly surprised to see Garry participating in the family business as well.

Beth’s daughter, Cecily Chapman, also shared a photo of her family out and about today. The image features only the feet of her family members and was shared from her Snapchat story. Cecily tagged Beth, Garry, father Duane “Dog” Chapman, nephew Dakota Chapman, and sister Bonnie Jo Chapman. The 24-year-old noted she and her family were hard at work and hashtagged the photo “#WorkingFam.”

Fans applauded the family for cleaning up the streets and helping to deliver justice and encouraged Beth to keep on trucking into 2018. As the family has saddled back up, some fans began to question if this meant a new reality program featuring them would be coming soon.

There has been no confirmation from A&E or CMT, who have both featured reality programs of the family in the past. It should be noted that Beth hashtagged “#aetv” in her caption, causing speculation in the comment section. The 50-year-old has been a proponent of a new show, as she often re-tweets fans and friends desires for a new show on Twitter. As th4 Inquisitr reported yesterday, Beth recently shared a throwback photo alongside her husband from 2004 when their hit show went on the air. The throwback photo combined with her newest photo of her back at work have left fans in a tizzy.

For now, loyal Dog the Bounty Hunter fans will just have to keep up with the family on social media.