Meghan Markle’s Sister Slams Prince Harry’s Claim That The Royals Are ‘The Family She Never Had’

Prince Harry’s recent comment about Meghan Markle’s time with the royal family didn’t sit well with the Suits actress’ sister, Samantha Grant. On Wednesday, Dec. 27, Prince Harry sat as guest editor of the Radio 4 Today program. There, the 33-year-old prince opened up about Meghan Markle’s first Christmas at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the British royal family.

Prince Harry happily revealed that his family “loved” having Meghan and that she had an “amazing time,” especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The two will be married at Windsor Chapel on May 19, 2018.

But Prince Harry’s next comment was regarded as an indirect diss against Meghan Markle’s own family. Prince Harry proudly added that his 36-year-old American fiance is adjusting very well to the royal family’s traditions as if it’s the “family she’s never had.”

“She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

Samantha Grant, Meghan’s older sister, cried foul over Prince Harry’s comment. According to Mirror UK, the 52-year-old took to Twitter to defend her family and deny her future brother-in-law’s claims.

“Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her,” Samantha wrote on Twitter after hearing Prince Harry’s radio interview.

Meghan Markle, pictured with Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry during her first Christmas at Sandringham. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“Meg’s family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family…Marrying merely extends it.”

Samantha added that if Meghan may have felt disconnected from her family members, it was because the actress and future princess has been “too busy.”

“No one was estranged, she was just too busy.”

Samantha Grant, who describes herself as a creative writer and mental health counseller, is actually Meghan Markle’s half-sister from her father’s first marriage. Her past interviews and social media posts reveal that she has a rather complicated relationship with Meghan.

According to The Sun, Samantha has always been outspoken about Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship after the news of their engagement. During a TV interview, Samantha congratulated Meghan and said that her royal relationship seemed “very real and normal.”

However, Samantha has previously spoken ill of her famous sister and called her a “social climber.” In 2008, Samantha was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and now is dependent on a wheelchair. She claimed that her relationship with Meghan turned sour because of her condition. She also stated that her sister has shunned her side of the family after she made it big in Hollywood.

“The royal family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family. The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry. Her behavior is certainly not fitting [for] a Royal Family member.”

Currently, Samantha Grant is planning to publish a tell-all book about Meghan Markle’s childhood and their family’s secrets. Her book is entitled “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.”