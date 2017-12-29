Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star Might Be Present At Christmas Card Photo Shoot, Here’s The Proof

Kylie Jenner’s alleged baby bump was initially believed to be finally revealed at the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s extravagant Christmas card. The festivities have already passed and there is still no sight of the Kylie Lip Kit mogul. However, one fan pointed out that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star might be present during the photo shoot without anyone noticing it.

The 20-year-old TV personality’s reported pregnancy has almost become an urban legend. People have been talking about it nonstop, but it appears that Kylie Jenner has no plans in addressing all the baby rumors at all.

The first family of reality TV has been teasing the fans with multiple-themed snaps on social media that led to a complete family portrait, minus Kylie Jenner, on Christmas day. One Twitter user is convinced that the alleged mom-to-be was actually at the photo shoot but just didn’t want to be a part of it. In fact, the fan even went on to say that the Life of Kylie star had already given birth and was carrying her baby while the Kardashian-Jenner clan was busy having their photos taken.

In one of the family’s teaser photos, Kris Jenner, Mary Jo Campbell, Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope, and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North, were seen looking at one direction. While Kim, her son Saint, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, fiercely posed for the camera, the other five members of the family looked as if their attention was grabbed by something or someone. The fan believed that it was Kylie Jenner and her baby.

DAY 24 ???? #ChristmasEve A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:36am PST

The Twitter user said, “Half of the Christmas card are looking at something THEY’RE LOOKING AT KYLIE JENNER HOLDING THAT BABY IM TELLING U.” Another one seems to share the same conclusion, saying, “OK I’m calling it now @KylieJenner has already had her baby and it’s a girl.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s September snap sporting a huge baby bump resurfaced online and started another rumor that she might be due before the year ends. However, some are convinced that the February due date was just a trick and the reality TV star has already given birth to her first child with Travis Scott.