‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati Teases ‘Kandre’ Conflict, What To Expect From Andre And Kate

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that “Kandre” could have a little romance. However, fans shouldn’t get too excited yet. Head writer Ron Carlivati revealed that while both have feelings, the relationship could come to a crashing halt. It is due to Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) latest scheme. Apparently, it could be so evil that even Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) won’t be able to tolerate it.

On Wednesday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Abigail (Marci Miller) had a conversation with Andre DiMera. The topic was his feelings for Kate. Surprisingly, he admitted that he is in love with his pretend wife. Fans knew to expect a “Kandre” romance, but things might not go so smoothly for the characters.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest tease what to expect. Head writer Ron Carlivati explained that Kate will consider loving Andre a risk. Eventually, she will decide to take the romantic plunge. However, when she does, she will be blindsided by a revelation that will rock the entire DiMera family.

The soap scribe also hinted that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate will wonder if they were wrong to trust Andre. This comes around the same time as Vivian Alamain’s (Louise Sorel) return and Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) introduction. Does this paranoia have anything to do with the two characters that will crash the New Year’s Eve party? Could Andre be playing his own family as fools?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral tease that Salem will be rocked by Vivian and Stefan’s arrival. There is speculation that some of the shocking news they will share might have something to do with Andre. As fans recall from earlier this week, Andre didn’t take too kindly to Chad’s threats, especially when the former villain was defending Kate.

Even though there will be some conflict and complications with “Kandre,” don’t count this couple out just yet. A lot of things can happen that could bring Andre and Kate back together again. Fans will have to keep watching the NBC soap opera to see what happens.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.