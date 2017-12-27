‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Arianne Zucker Reveals Truth About Nicole Walker’s Rumored Return

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Nicole Walker would return to Salem for a Christmas visit. Unfortunately, it turns out that it was just a rumor that spread like wildfire. It spread so far and wide that even big-name reputable sites and soap opera magazines reported on it. However, actress Arianne Zucker revealed that there is absolutely no truth to the rumor.

When the news that Nicole would return for a Christmas visit with baby Holly, many fans didn’t believe it. However, it wasn’t until well-known and reputable sites started reporting on it that viewers started to get excited.

At the time, it started to make sense due to what happened with the amulet. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) used the amulet to frame Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). This meant that it couldn’t be used to target Nicole. His plan didn’t work, of course, and Deimos Kiriakis’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) murder remains unsolved.

It was originally reported that Arianne Zucker would appear on the December 24 episode. However, that fell on a Sunday and as fans know, Days Of Our Lives doesn’t air on weekends. Then, the date shifted a few different times. When Christmas came and went, then it was reported that Nicole Walker would appear in early January 2018.

In an interview with SoapCentral, Arianne Zucker cleared up the rumors. Even though the actress was on set during the Christmas episode, she was not filming. However, her daughter, Isabella, was in the Days Of Our Lives holiday episode. The actress believes this is how the rumor got started, with someone seeing her on set and making assumptions.

Right now, Zucker is quite busy with other projects. As much as she adores the time she spent playing Nicole Walker on Days Of Our Lives, she doesn’t regret her decision to leave as so many doors, and new opportunities have opened up for her. With that being said, she didn’t rule out a return in the future. She was previously quoted as saying, “never say never.”

Even though fans are disappointed to find out Nicole isn’t returning to DOOL right now, everyone wishes her luck in her future projects. Perhaps she will decide to come back to Salem one day.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.