‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Drew’s Married, But Not To Kim – Wife Comes Forward, But Could Be Fake

General Hospital spoilers tease that the ring that Drew Cain (Billy Miller) put on Sam Morgan’s (Kelly Monaco) finger might not get them very far. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) revealed that Sam and Drew aren’t legally married, and, in fact, she’s still hitched to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). That obstacle must be dealt with before Drew and Sam can renew their vows and make it legal, but GH spoilers and rumors now hint that a new complication emerges in the form of a wife Drew never knew he had — and it’s not his baby mama doc.

Hayden Tried This Before, But Is This The Real Deal?

A glimpse back at General Hospital spoilers history reminds viewers that Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) hired Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) to lie and says she was Jake Doe’s wife. Ric was trying to shut down Jake Doe’s romance with Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst), but it all backfired despite Hayden’s tapestry of lies that she wove about her life with the mystery man. Rebecca Budig was fired from GH this summer, but that doesn’t mean that Drew Cain, the man formerly known as Jake Doe, doesn’t have a real wife lurking out there.

Because a woman already showed up lying about being married to the man, GH spoilers tease when a woman claims to be married to Drew, her announcement will be met with skepticism. For Sam and Drew, they’ve been through this before. They have no reason to believe this new woman is Drew’s wife, and more reasons to be cautious since he’s been lied to before by Hayden. This could be a similar trick where someone hired an interloper to mess up Drew’s wedding to Sam – or it could be the real deal.

With Jason's past intertwined with his present, how does Drew begin again? The last #GH of the week starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/FnEchYEGC8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 8, 2017

Secrets From Drew’s Past Explode

General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Drew uncovers something from his past that he’s unhappy to discover. The spoilers also indicate that this secret makes Sam rethink marrying him. All this aligns with a secret wife that Drew forgot when his memories were overwritten by Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) and replaced with Jason’s memories. There’s a decade of Drew’s life that no one knows anything about and plenty of time for him to have fallen in love and married.

GH spoilers from Soap Central say a marriage is tested “as the truth unfolds” and it’s all about Drew’s hidden past. The last known history for Drew is with Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) but Drew left her in 2003 and then went AWOL from the Army a decade later. But with Peter August (Wes Ramsey) pushing Sam to release a news story on Aurora Media about Drew’s past, it looks like a past love will turn up in Port Charles to reveal they’re still married and that’s why he can’t be with Sam.

Drew and Oscar have a lot of catching up to do. Is Kim ok with it happening this soon, though? Tune into an all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/v60K9jtKLD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 14, 2017

Faison And The Traitor On The Loose, Making Trouble

Sam and Drew’s life was already complicated by the reveal of Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt) as Drew’s son. This wife from his past could be legit or someone sent by either Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) or the mysterious traitor to mess with the Q twins. There’s still a looming reveal of who’s the traitor that kept Jason alive instead of killing him as Faison ordered. This traitor helped place Drew in Port Charles to take over Jason’s life, and the twins still don’t know why Faison and his ex-partner did this to them.

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that it’s not Kim that was married to Drew since they only knew each other a few months and their relationship was casual. Instead, it’s a new face coming to town to claim her “husband” Drew and further tangle the love lines between Sam and the two men. But is this wife the real deal or is she someone sent by Faison or the traitor? Check out the latest on Maxie’s secret Cassadine DNA test, Julian’s new romance with Kim, and other hot General Hospital spoilers and news.