Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Getting Back Together Is One Of The Top Rumors Of 2017

The romance between Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart ended years ago, but that didn’t stop the gossip media in 2017 from spreading rumors that they could be getting back together. According to Gossip Cop, this was the top Pattinson rumor of the year.

Pattinson And Stewart Are Getting Back Together!

Per the truth-telling website, the magazine Life & Style published a story back in September that all the signs were there that the former couple was rekindling their romance. The tabloid even referenced an interview Stewart gave to Harper’s Bazaar, where she revealed she would be open to dating men again, even though she is currently in a relationship with a woman. At no time did she specifically reference the possibility of getting back together with Pattinson.

It is now four months later, and there still has been no reconciliation between the former couple. Despite Pattinson splitting from FKA Twigs, Stewart is still in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.

According to E! News, it has been over five years since the photos emerged of Stewart cheating on Pattinson with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart then issued an apology to Pattinson – who she had been with for three years – but their romance still quickly came to an end.

Robert Pattinson (Good Time) and Kristen Stewart (Personal Shopper) both gave the best performances of the year, I'm looking for an all twilight oscars this year baby — NOMOREROMANCE (@asofnowyestweet) December 19, 2017

Are Affleck And Garner Getting Reuniting?

Another big rumor in 2017 was that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were calling off their divorce and planning to have a fourth child together. Back in March, In Touch reported this false rumor and Gossip Cop debunked it immediately.

The tabloid claimed that Garner was taking Affleck back after he begged for one more chance, and the couple had decided to have another baby since they are always happiest when they focus on family life.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent Christmas together with their three children, People reported. (Reuters)… https://t.co/Qdtjq0fHTj — ReportersLab (@TheReportersLab) December 27, 2017

But, less than a month after the story, Garner officially filed for divorce, and not long after Affleck started dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

Blake And Gwen Are Having Twins!

Another big rumor was the story that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were expecting twins. In July, OK! Magazine reported one of the year’s biggest doozies when they claimed the singer was having “miracle babies” at the age of 47.

But, five months have passed, and not only has the couple not announced a pregnancy, but they also haven’t even gotten engaged. Even though the OK! source claimed that twins ran in Stefani’s family and she was wanting to reach out to Beyoncé for advice, it turned out that the story was completely false.

Who knows what kind of rumors about Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart – as well as our other favorite celebrities – will fly in 2018?