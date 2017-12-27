Prince Harry Opens Up About Meghan Markle’s First Christmas With The Royal Family

Prince Harry just opened up about Meghan Markle’s first Christmas with the royal family. The Suits star spent the holiday with Harry and the rest of his family at their palace in Sandringham, Norfolk, and Harry revealed that she had a blast getting to know everybody.

Markle Enjoys Her Royal Christmas

According to the Daily Mail, Harry spoke about the Christmas festivities during an interview with Radio 4. Not only did Harry reveal that Markle loved spending Christmas with her new family, but he also said that everybody welcomed her with open arms and couldn’t be happier about their wedding.

“It was fantastic, she really enjoyed it,” Harry explained, adding that everyone “loved having” the actress over for the holidays and that she thought they were “the family she has never had.”

Harry And Markle Spend Christmas Day With Queen Elizabeth II

The Sun reports that Markle and Harry also attended church with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family on Christmas Day. The couple was spotted making their way to church services on Monday and looked happier than ever as they joined Queen Elizabeth for the special occasion.

During their stay, Markle and Harry bunked with Prince William and Kate Middleton in Anmer Hall. Although Harry admitted that Markle had to learn a lot about his family’s traditions, he said that the actress did a great job getting to know everyone and played along quite nicely. By the sound of it, Markle is adjusting to her new life as a member of the royal family just fine.

What About Markle’s Real Family?

As far as Markle’s real family is concerned, she has always had a difficult relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, and half-sister, Samantha Markle. Thomas, who used to work as a lighting technician for television shows, has remained out of the spotlight ever since Markle announced her relationship with Harry.

Samantha, on the other hand, has made plenty of comments about Markle’s love and is even getting ready to release a book about growing up with the actress. Fortunately, Markle’s relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland, is great.

The Photo That Almost Broke Twitter

Markle may have issues with her own family, but is she getting along great with Harry and his brother, William. According to the Kansas City Star, a photo of Markle taken by a British woman with her cell phone is quickly becoming a hit.

Karen Murdoch was patiently waiting in Sandringham, England, for a chance to see the royal family this past Monday when she caught a glimpse of what is now being dubbed the fab four. Murdoch snapped a photo of Markle, Harry, William, and Middleton walking to church. Murdoch hopes the perfect photo op will help pay for her daughter’s schooling.

Karen Murdoch's photo of Princes William and Harry, with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, has gained immense response from the world. https://t.co/bAExgHv4r0 — MailToday (@mail_today) December 27, 2017

There’s no telling if Murdoch will get a big payday from the pic, but it quickly is becoming one of the most iconic photos of Markle and Harry’s early days together. Depending on how things shake out, the image could very well go down in royal family history before it’s all said and done.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry May 19, 2018, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.