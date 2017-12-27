‘Teen Mom OG’: Pregnant Amber Portwood And Her Daughter Enjoy Spending Christmas With Her New Boyfriend

Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon were enjoying time together in Malibu weeks ago but the Teen Mom OG couple appeared to return to Indiana ahead of the holidays to celebrate Christmas with her nine-year-old daughter Leah.

After posting a cozy image of the two of them enjoying a view of the Pacific Ocean from their Malibu beach house, Amber Portwood shared a series of images of her daughter opening up her gifts on Christmas and posing for a photo with Andrew Glennon.

“Merry Christmas from my little growing family to yours!” Amber Portwood wrote in the caption of her Instagram collage on December 25.

Earlier this month, Amber Portwood confirmed she and Andrew Glennon were flying from her hometown in Indiana to his residence in Malibu and a short time later, she posted an image from their RV trip.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon have been splitting their time between Indiana and Southern California since they began their relationship over the summer. As Teen Mom OG fans may have heard, Portwood met her current boyfriend while filming WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition with her former boyfriend Matt Baier. Then, just months later, Portwood confirmed she was expecting her first child with her new boyfriend.

Following her baby announcement months ago, Amber Portwood returned to Instagram where she confirmed that she and Andrew Glennon were expecting a baby boy sometime next year.

Amber Portwood shares daughter Leah with her former boyfriend Gary Shirley, who also has a younger daughter with wife Kristina Anderson.

Amber Portwood appeared to be trying to work things out with Matt Baier when she first signed on to appear on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. However, the former couple was ultimately unable to reconcile and after filming wrapped, Portwood began dating Glennon, who was working on the set of the reality show as a lighting technician.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, and Taylor McKinney, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.