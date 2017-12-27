Beth Chapman’s Emotional New Post Thanks Husband Dog For ‘Keeping My Mind Off My Neck’

It was a very Merry Christmas for Beth Chapman as the reality star documented much of the holiday season across her social media platforms. Yesterday, Beth shared a photo of a high-heeled pair of booties that were gifted to her from husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. While it just seemed like a kind holiday gesture, the shoes were a deeper meaning to Beth after a tumultuous year.

The black booties feature a snake-skin detail and were the second pair of heels Beth bragged about on Instagram this week. Beth also shared an image of her sporting textured black pumps yesterday, which she showed major adoration for. However, the snake-skin booties seemed to have a special place in her heart.

According to Beth, Dog always knows how to surprise her and give her what she wants. She explained her husband always knows how to get to her heart, with a new pair of shoes! She then expressed with a sad-face emoji that Dog knows how to keep her mind off of her neck.

While many fans commented on the stylish shoes, others noted how sentimental her caption for the photo was. Several commenters applauded Dog for being a caring husband, while other detailed their own personal struggles with cancer.

Beth has been declared cancer-free after being diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer earlier in the year. Beth underwent a 13-hour surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on her throat which was a success. However, Beth is still feeling some pain from the whole experience and continues to keep her neck covered in photos, as the Inquisitr reported earlier this week.

Dog has also kept Beth’s mind off her neck this week by giving her the best Christmas possible. The pair shared several photos from the holiday together dressed to the nines. Another wonderful distraction for Beth was celebrating Christmas with her two daughters, Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Chapman. The 50-year-old also got to spend Christmas with her grandson, Dakota Chapman.

Beth and Dog both shared an article from In Touch Weekly yesterday which celebrated their first Christmas after being diagnosed cancer-free. Many fans are wishing Beth a healthy 2018 in the comment section in all of her recent photos, and also for a new reality show featuring the couple.