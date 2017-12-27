‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Fights For Love In 2018, Will She End Up With Billy Or JT?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) may finally find love in 2018. Her ex-husband, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) came back to Genoa City to investigate her family. After seeing him and spending time with him, she realized that she has everything in her life but a man. It prompted her to re-examine her life and everyone close to her. She begins to wonder if she is meant to be with one of her ex-husbands.

Victoria Has A Soft Spot For J.T.

According to Soap Central, Victoria has always had a soft spot for J.T. She always felt a connection to him, so when he arrived in Genoa City, she knew she was in trouble. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that J.T. feels a connection to her, but he’s married. And, he really wants to make things work with Mackenzie, even if it’s a long shot that she will take him back.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that J.T. will stick around for a while. However, it’s unlikely he and Victoria would hook up. They seem to be close friends and co-parent Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) very well together. On Wednesday’s show, he even (sort of) apologized for taking Reed away from her all those years ago.

Billy And Victoria Have History

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria have a long history of breaking up and getting back together. Young and the Restless spoilers state that their time together was never really over. Recently, she even forgave him for accidentally sabotaging Brash & Sassy’s face cream.

J.T.’s return helped Victoria to see Billy’s role in her life in a new light. She has opened her home to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and encouraged her to spend time with their kids. Young and the Restless spoilers tease she has accepted that Billy has moved on with Phyllis.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that in 2018, Victoria’s love life will become a hot storyline. In fact, J.T’s return will shake things up between her and Billy. What that means for Phyllis and Billy, EP Mal Young refused to say.

Will Y&R bring a new man to romance Victoria or will she fight for Billy’s heart? Of course, there is a possibility she could hook up with J.T.

