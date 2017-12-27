‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Maxie’s Scheme Leads Nathan To Wrong Conclusion About His Paternity

Up next on General Hospital, Nathan’s paternity will be revealed. But before Nathan could find out who his father is, he will have to work hard first. Spoilers tease that Maxie will try to help him, but her scheme will only cause more problems down the road and lead Nathan to a wrong conclusion about his paternity.

Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) will not give Nathan (Ryan Paevey) the exact answers he is seeking. She gave him medical records, but those are not enough to make Nathan believe what she’s saying. He will still be suspicious and will try to find the truth in another way. Dr. O will confess that she deceived him with the phony papers, but she still won’t tell him who his father is. Spoilers tease that Nathan will pressure her to reveal why she refuses to reveal the identity of his father.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will be supportive of what Nathan wants to find out. However, her concern for Nathan will grow. As her fear and desperation grow, she will take a strand of Valentin’s hair (James Patrick Stuart), which she thinks will help give Nathan some peace of mind. According to General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Maxie will give the hair to Amy (Risa Dorken) for a DNA test that will show Nathan has a Cassadine blood. Amy will be reluctant to get involved and help her with her plans, but Maxie will insist that she owes Nathan. Maxie hopes that this will make Nathan feel at ease about the possibility that their baby will have inherited diseases.

Meanwhile, General Hospital spoilers also tease that Nathan will go down a dangerous path. Maxie’s scheme will lead him to the wrong path, making him believe that Valentin is his father. He will eventually get on the right track, but his biological father might prove to be a dangerous man, and it might be too late for him to back out. His life and Maxie’s pregnancy may be at risk as well.

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.