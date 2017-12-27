Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Furious That Justin Theroux Hangs Out With Another Woman

After four years of dating, Jennifer Aniston married actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux in August 2015. However, their marriage has been plagued by rumors, including one that says their relationship has hit a snag due to their busy careers. The actor was spotted with a woman last week doing some shopping errands in Melrose Place in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, his wife of two years was reportedly fuming that he went out with someone else instead of her.

An insider recently told In Touch Weekly that Jennifer Aniston was “hurt and jealous” that her husband hangs out with Amanda Anka, the wife of American actor Jason Bateman. Despite Theroux’s explanation that he only did a little shopping for their friends and family, the actress is still enraged about it. The couple has been close to the Batemans and has even spent holidays together. However, the Friends star still finds it weird that her husband shops with Anka alone.

What’s more is that Justin Theroux has developed a close relationship with Anka, according to the insider. This makes Jennifer Aniston more jealous given her husband’s “flirty nature,” which has been one of the major reasons why they fight. It is said that they have been having marriage woes as they don’t spend more time together.

“After so much time away from home, he went out for the day with Amanda — and left Jen on her own.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Last month, a source allegedly told OK! Magazine that Jennifer Aniston is quitting Hollywood for New York in an attempt to save her failing marriage to Theroux. However, fact-checking news outlet Gossip Cop reports that there is no truth to these rumors. Sources say that the actress loves LA and wouldn’t want to quit her acting career as her husband understands the nature of their work.

However, it seems that the rumors are still flying despite Theroux’s return to their $22 million Bel Air mansion, and their relationship reportedly remains “ice-cold.” It is said that Jennifer Aniston, 48, doesn’t speak much with her husband, and they might be apart again. The actress will be busy next year with Reese Witherspoon filming the new Apple series, which means they might not spend time together at the start of the year.

Theroux, 46, will reportedly go back to New York in January and plans a getaway with his pals. The insider also added that Jennifer Aniston is disappointed that her husband spends time with other people every time he’s in LA. However, the actress plans to have a romantic holiday with Theroux alone in an attempt to have more time for each other despite their busy schedules.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been married for two years.