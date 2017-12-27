‘NCIS’ Season 15’s Mark Harmon Dishes On How He Stays Happy In His Marriage To Wife Pam Dawber

NCIS star Mark Harmon, who plays Jethro Gibbs on the most-watched TV series, is one of the likable celebrity in the industry. But before he became the iconic NCIS leader that fans have come to love, he was already making it big in the 80s. He and wife Pam Dawber also became one of the hottest Hollywood couples in that decade and the veteran actor recently dished in an interview how he managed to stay happily married to the same woman for 30 years.

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber have been keeping their marriage away from the spotlight. Dawber was famous for her role in Mork and Mindy and she also starred in her own sitcom, My Sister Sam. On the other hand, Harmon had a fresh start with the shows, St. Elsewhere and Moonlighting. At the peak of their entertainment success, the two got married. They exchanged vows in 1987 in a private ceremony and have been together since.

Divorce is common among Hollywood couples but Harmon and Dawber remained strong. The secret is that they just like to keep their personal life as is — personal. In an interview with TV Insider, the 66-year-old actor explained how they were able to maintain the privacy in the industry that’s highly social. According to the NCIS lead star, being private is not a choice but is what they are. Harmon adds that he and his family stay away from social media.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“We stay home. A lot. I’m not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons [Sean, 29, and Ty, 25] aren’t into that either. Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there’s a part of that that’s just not natural.”

Dawber also explained what she did to make sure her family stays intact all through the years. In an interview with ET in 2016, she said she believes no couple in showbiz can stay married if both pursue their acting careers. Once she had kids, Dawber gave up fame and pursued being a full-time mom to their sons. For Dawber, being able to be physically present for the kids and being able to participate in different school activities are important.

“I wanted to drive my kids to school. I wanted to be there for their birthdays and bring cupcakes and donuts and do the school festivals and all that, and I did. I got to teach in their art class and so it was a different life then and I was very happy to do it.”

Meanwhile, Mark Harmon continues to be a subject of rumors — despite remaining away from the limelight — especially when it involves his participation in the hit series, NCIS. Rumors about Harmon’s exit after Season 15 continue to swirl. NCIS’s fate after the current season has not been revealed but for Harmon, the show could go on since writers are obviously excited about the storyline. If, however, it is evident that the writers’ room lacks enthusiasm, that would be the time that Harmon thinks his time on the show is up.