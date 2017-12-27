Rihanna Calls For An End To Gun Violence After Her Beloved Cousin’s Death Hours After Celebrating Christmas

Rihanna called for an end in gun violence after her beloved cousin was killed in a shooting near his home in Barbados, hours after celebrating Christmas Day with the singer.

The 29-year-old “Umbrella” singer is taking her grief from the loss of her baby cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, into something more valuable as she prayed for an end in gun violence in an Instagram tribute she posted hours after news of his death emerged.

According to the Hollywood Life, Tavon had just spent Christmas with Rihanna at his Barbados home hours before he was shot dead not far from his abode, turning the singer’s merry holidays into a grim one.

Authorities are now looking into the death of the 21-year-old Barbados resident and Rihanna’s cousin, after he was shot multiple times by a man who approached him while he was walking through a track around 7 p.m. on December 26, Nation News reported.

Based on the report, Tavon was rushed to the hospital via a private vehicle but later passed away because of his injuries. Meanwhile, police have yet to locate the shooter after he fled the scene of the crime.

Breaking the news of his passing on Instagram, RiRi expressed her disbelief at the fact that Christmas was the last time she would feel Tavon’s warmth in her arms. In the post, she also prayed for an end to gun violence.

Responding to the “Work” singer’s post, several of her 59 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to offer their condolences, support, and prayers for the grieving singer.

“Ri… I’m so sorry for your loss. I know what it’s like to lose a loved one… keep your head up, hon,” one wrote.

Others even pointed out the sad reality about gun violence.

“Sad…#RIP. The Caribbean is battling this gun violence situation. Sadly it’s hitting home for many.”

According to several news outlets, Tavon and Rihanna seemed very close based on the photos she included in the Instagram slideshow that served both as a tribute to her beloved cousin and a call for cause against gun violence.

In fact, one of the images she used was from his Instagram account from when he wished her a happy birthday in February.

On top of that, Tavon’s Instagram account held more pictures of a younger Rihanna from when they spent some quality time together.

Authorities have urged the public to assist in the investigation by helping locate Tavon’s shooter or providing any viable information to aid in his arrest.