Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Trump Is Reportedly The Reason Why UK Gov’t Doesn’t Want Obama In The Wedding

Prince Harry of Wales and Meghan Markle are getting married on May 19, 2018. Apparently, everyone can’t wait to see yet another spectacular royal wedding of the year. People witnessed the beautiful wedding of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton in April 2011. Other than that, fans were also anxious as to who the guests would be. Now, it looks like former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle won’t be able to attend the wedding. But why?

According to a report from The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would like to have the Obamas in their wedding next year, but the government fears that it might offend the current U.S. President Donald Trump. That said, the government aides tried to convince the royal couple not to invite the former U.S. leader to the wedding. The House of Windsor has continued their strong bond with the Obamas throughout the years and everyone expects them to be present during the wedding.

The source went on to say that the UK government is concerned that President Trump would be frustrated that his forerunner gets an invitation, but he doesn’t. The current U.S. leader hasn’t even met Queen Elizabeth. Everyone knows how Trump loathes Obama and having the latter in the royal wedding might cause a rift between the two governments.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness. Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan Markle was very transparent about her feelings towards the current U.S. government and has had negative feedbacks about President Donald Trump during his election campaign. Needless to say, Prince Harry and his fiancée both dislike the president. Having the Obamas in their wedding is not bad, but it may hurt the current relationship between the UK and the U.S. government.

According to People, the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be a bank holiday. That said, there won’t be a lot of foreign leaders that will attend the wedding. Barack Obama was the U.S. President during the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, but he wasn’t invited either. This means that inviting Donald Trump in next year’s royal wedding is not a standard protocol.

The Buckingham Palace is the one in-charge of the guest list and not the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport. This means that the Prime Minister decides whether or not Obama or Trump get an invitation to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The wedding is not going to be a state occasion and the government only has a consultative role in it. Obama might be a good friend of the new royal couple, but that doesn’t mean he can easily get an invitation from them.

Alexi Lubomirski / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will do their wedding vows at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.