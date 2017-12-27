‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Brady Moves Forward With Her Plan For Revenge, Will Tripp Take The Bait?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) is not giving up. She is determined to make Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) pay and get the boy she loves at the same time. In order to do this, she needs the help of another Salemite. Will Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) agree to join forces, even though it could break Claire’s heart?

Ever since Ciara Brady returned to Salem, she has had one thing on her mind. That is to get revenge for Claire stealing Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) away from her. The two young women have been battling it out. Despite Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Abe Carver (James Reynolds) trying to calm the fire, the characters will continue to be at war.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral reveal that Ciara will move forward with her agenda. The whole reason she left Theo’s hospital room with a smile was because she has a plan. After realizing that Tripp has feelings for Claire, she is going to use that to her advantage. Expect the vengeful young woman to suggest to Tripp that they join forces.

Ciara Brady’s plan is to take advantage of Tripp’s feelings for Claire. He has a crush on the aspiring singer. However, he also understands and respects that she is in love with Theo. Due to that reason, Tripp has not told her about his feelings. Will Ciara be able to convince him to help break up Theo and Claire, even though other people could be hurt in the process?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Tripp might fall for the bait. Even though he knows that it could hurt Claire, his feelings are quite strong for her. In order to get a chance with the girl he loves, he might take Ciara up on her offer.

However, it won’t just be Claire that will get hurt. Tripp runs a chance of being rejected, plus there are Theo’s feelings to consider. Unfortunately, Ciara Brady isn’t thinking about anyone except herself. Despite Valerie Grant’s (Vanessa Williams) warning that Theo is in a very fragile state, Ciara is only focused on getting what she wants. Fans will have to keep watching to see how this all plays out.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.