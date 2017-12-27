Ivanka Trump And Tiffany Trump Post Bikini Video And Get 183,000 Views In Seven Hours On Instagram And Twitter

A video on the Twitter page of Tiffany Ariana Trump has gotten loads of attention, all because it shows Ivanka Trump and Tiffany preening for the camera as they wear bikinis. Tiffany has donned a multicolored pink and purple bikini while Ivanka wears a pink bikini with a ruffled flare on the right side of the bikini’s top. Both Trump women appear to be wearing sunglasses that have been placed on their faces by the filter they use, which shows “Merry Christmas” at the bottom of the video, written in pink and blue swirling script.

Published to Tiffany’s Twitter account on Tuesday, December 26, at 3:15 p.m., the video swelled to garner more than 93,000 views on Twitter alone by 9:51 p.m. that night. With nearly 2,000 likes on Twitter and hundreds of retweets, the video of the two women in bikinis is getting a lot of attention. The same video was posted to Tiffany’s Instagram account, where it received more than 90,000 views in six hours.

The video is only eight seconds long, but the lyrics of “O Holy Night” can be heard playing as it opens, with the lyric about Christ’s appearance giving meaning to a soul drowning out Tiffany wishing the world a “Merry Christmas.”

“Long lay the world in sin and error pining. /’Til He appeared and the soul felt its worth.”

The filter also placed a golden gleaming halo atop Ivanka’s head and Tiffany’s head as the Trump sisters blew kisses to the camera. Ivanka could be seen wearing gold bracelets in the video as well.

Although Tiffany tagged Ivanka on Instagram and Twitter in the popular video, as of this writing, the bikini video did not appear on Ivanka’s Twitter and Instagram pages. Instead, Ivanka retweeted photos of herself with her sister in photos like the one below from the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on December 1, at the White House. Wearing much more than bikinis, the women stood betwixt two Christmas trees in black and white coat dresses.

Lovely night at the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ????❣️ pic.twitter.com/T6cjb42taT — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) December 1, 2017

As reported by Hollywood Life, 24-year-old Tiffany and 36-year-old Ivanka weren’t shy about showing off their bikini bodies in the video – at least not their torsos.