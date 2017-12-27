‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Maxie’s Secret Cassadine DNA Test Forces Dr. O’s Confession

General Hospital spoilers direct from the ABC soap reveal that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is determined to put Nathan West’s (Ryan Paevey) fears to rest about the health of their unborn child. Today’s GH recap from She Knows Soaps reminds viewers that Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) told Maxie and Nathan they couldn’t confirm whether the medical records are from his biological father unless they have a DNA sample to compare to Nathan’s. This comment by the doc inspires Maxie to take drastic action on Wednesday’s episode of the soap.

Maxie Stole Cassadine DNA From Valentin

GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps for December 27 show that Maxie needs a partner in crime to get the DNA results needed to ease Nathan’s concerns. On Tuesday, Maxie took a risk and yanked a few hairs from the head of Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) to use as a Cassadine baseline. Victor Cassadine (Thaao Penghlis) is the brother of Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos), so he’s Valentin’s uncle. If Nathan were Victor’s son, he would be Valentin’s cousin, so they should have some DNA in common.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie got Cassadine DNA from her boss’ husband and now all she needs is someone to run the test for her. That means a visit to GH to see Nathan’s pal Amy Driscoll (Risa Dorken) for an assist. Maxie corners Amy at the hospital and begs her to help her run a DNA test on the sly to find out whether Nathan is a Cassadine or not. Maxie asks Amy to help her “put Nathan’s mind at rest” in the promo for Wednesday’s GH.

What surprises await Nathan in his father's health records? STARTING NOW – a brand-new #GH on ABC. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/E5ngy1DLkO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 19, 2017

Nathan Confronts Obrecht

Other GH spoilers tease that just as Maxie leans on Amy to help her run a secret test, Nathan is with Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) also looking for answers. Nathan asks his mom what she’s “not telling him” about his father. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central for next week say that Nathan “anxiously awaits news” and that’s about the DNA test that Maxie ran. Obrecht comes clean about some of what she’s hiding this week but doesn’t tell the whole truth to her son despite his obvious stress.

General Hospital rumors tease that Liesl lied about Nathan’s paternity to keep him safe from Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) because he’s really the son of Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan). If true, this twist means he and Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) are half-brothers. The facts align, and the duo looks enough alike for the secret brother scenario to be plausible. Some GH fans speculated on social media that Nathan might be Faison’s son, but that doesn’t add up since Liesl never hid Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud).

Baby's first appointment with the doctor! Naturally, that's easier said than done with Nathan and Maxie. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/esqk80JqT4 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 5, 2017

Will Maxie Pay a Price For Stealing Valentin’s DNA?

The last time Maxie worked for Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford), she wound up fired for letting Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) sneak into the Crimson office to see Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez). Once again, Maxie violated Nina’s trust by stealing DNA from her husband. If Maxie had only asked, it seems very likely that Valentin would have given up a few hairs for a Cassadine paternity test. Since Cassadine’s the heir of the family fortune, Nathan being a Cassadine wouldn’t matter to him.

If Nina finds out that Maxie did what she did, she might fire her again for being sneaky. But since GH spoilers indicate that the paternity test proves Nathan is not a Cassadine, there’s no reason for Nina or Valentin to know she stole his hair to run a secret DNA test. Nathan and Maxie next need to get a clue and test Nathan’s DNA against Griffin’s to look for a brotherly family tie! Catch up on Jason’s drastic plan to leave town on New Year’s Eve and Julian’s new romance with Dr. Kim and check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.