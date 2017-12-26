‘Riverdale’ Looks To Change Things Up Going Into The Second Half Of Season 2

While the first half of Riverdale’s second season saw a murderer on the loose, and the town working hard to solve the mystery of who the hooded killer was, it sounds like the second half of the year will be switching things up. In 2016, when the show originally debuted on the CW, it was considered to be a sleeper hit, and since then it has become a must-watch series for many people. What drew audiences in was the darker, more stylized version of the beloved characters from the Archie comics and the relationships that these characters have with each other and the town itself.

One of the major aspects of Riverdale is the way it revolves around the unique dynamics of the characters and their relationships. Although the first half of the second season seemed to move away from the more personal aspects of the characters and instead focused on the murder mystery that the characters were embroiled in, it seems that when the series returns from its winter hiatus, things are going to be shifting once again.

According to a report from Cinema Blend, the creator of Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, hinted at the idea of the series returning to what made the show so popular when it first started in 2016. In the second half of the season, audiences will see as the show “gets back to a little bit of Riverdale basics.” This means that instead of moving on to the newest murder mystery, the show will once more be focused on what is happening at the high school with the teenagers who are a major part of the story. Riverdale will also go back to focusing more on the individual friendships and relationships that made the series so much fun to begin with.

Jingle bell time, it's a swell time. Stream the midseason finale on The CW: https://t.co/GzRMh0PP9p #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/J6JRzvzwON — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) December 18, 2017

Although the murder mystery certainly made the first half of the second season binge-worthy, there are plenty of other mysteries that make up the series, and by focusing back on the characters, it sounds like some of those stories may get more focus. Not only do fans have plenty to look forward to when Riverdale returns from the winter hiatus in terms of the show returning to its relationship roots, but there is still the introduction of Betty’s brother and even the potential introduction of Jughead’s mother and sister, which fans have been waiting for since the first season.

With Riverdale bringing the focus back to the lives of these characters and their relationships with each other, fans will get to once more watch the growth and development of their favorite characters before the next mystery sweeps through town. Audiences will get to see how the second season changes direction when the show returns from its winter break on January 17, 2018.