WWE News: Bray Wyatt Gets New WWE Championship Belt

The man who is known as “The Eater of Worlds” has received a brand new WWE championship belt. WWE superstar Bray Wyatt showed off his latest hardware for fans to check out on social media. As fans have seen in the past several weeks on WWE Raw, Bray Wyatt has been engaged in a brand new feud with “Woken” Matt Hardy. Based on Wyatt showing off his special new championship, it has raised speculation over whether he’ll defend the championship and others or will simply keep it on display.

Wyatt held the WWE Championship belt over at SmackDown Live this past year into WrestleMania 33. However, he lost that title to Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton. While Bray has no current title, it was reported by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda that Wyatt has unveiled a new WWE championship belt he just received. The belt was shown off on Wyatt’s Instagram account, with the leader of The Wyatt Family giving thanks to Top Rope Belts for the new prize. Bray has named the belt, which is a new take on the WWE Championship belt, “The Title of Immortals.” As seen in Bray Wyatt’s Instagram photo, it features brownish side straps with unique plates on it.

Respect, @topropebelts Enter The title of The Immortals @MATTHARDYBRAND…… Follow the Buzzards pic.twitter.com/Dtc2RQjKwu — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 24, 2017

While the new WWE Championship belt probably won’t be recognized by WWE, it certainly has a unique look to it and should have been what Wyatt brought to the ring. Bray received customized plates back in February for his official championship belt that he won. Unfortunately, his reign lasted a mere 49 days before he dropped the title to “The Viper.” He’ll likely battle with Matt Hardy into the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, where either superstar could win a shot to challenge for the WWE Universal title or WWE Championship if they enter and win the match.

As of right now, neither the “Woken” Matt Hardy nor “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt has officially been mentioned for the Royal Rumble. One has to wonder if Hardy and Wyatt will have their own match coming up, in which the winner can officially declare themselves the holder of the “Title of Immortals.” Most likely, Bray is keeping a hold on that one, because it’s certainly a thing of beauty.