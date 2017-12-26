Anna Duggar Shares Family Christmas Photos, Josh’s Presence Upsets Some People

After shunning social media for months, Anna Duggar ended her self-imposed Twitter exile on Christmas Day. Unfortunately for the mother of five, not everyone was happy to see the smiling family photo that she decided to share.

On Monday, Anna Duggar took to Twitter to wish her followers a “Merry CHRISTmas.” Making sure to put an emphasis on the word “Christ” may be something that her husband Josh taught her to do; in a video tour of his family’s home, the disgraced Duggar is wearing a sweatshirt that reads “(Christ)mas.” However, it’s not the way Anna wrote the word Christmas that some of her Twitter followers have taken issue with.

Anna Duggar’s tweet included two photos, and her youngest son, 3-month-old Mason Duggar, made rare appearances in both of them. In one photo, Mason’s older sister, 2-year-old Meredith, is wearing fairy wings and kissing him on the forehead. The second image is a family photo, and many of Anna’s followers wish that Josh wasn’t in it.

“Merry Christmas to everyone in your family except your husband. I would never wish any bad upon anyone, but I hope something mildly inconveniencing happened to Joshua today,” read one response to her tweet.

“Really alarming you let a child molester/cheater around your kids,” wrote another concerned netizen.

However, the tweet also received a flood of positive responses from well-wishers who returned Anna Duggar’s holiday greeting. One fan even expressed a desire to see Josh on television again.

“I want Anna and Josh back to 20 counting TLC SO BADLY. I love them so much,” wrote the Duggar supporter. “We forgive each other we make mistake and not perfect on the earth. Jesus never fail.”

However, it’s unlikely that Josh Duggar will ever appear on Counting On with his family. According to the Daily Mail, TLC banned him from appearing on the show after it was revealed that he had molested four of his younger sisters as a teenager. He was nowhere to be seen last season, even though he was definitely in attendance at the weddings of siblings Joseph Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar. TLC is so keen to keep him off TV that it used a fake sun glare to eliminate him from view during Jinger Duggar’s Counting On wedding special.

Anna Duggar only made a few appearances on the most recent season of Counting On, so fans have had to rely on her social media pages to keep up with her life. Unfortunately for Anna’s admirers, she rarely updates her Twitter or Instagram. However, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar occasionally post photos of Josh and Anna’s kids on their family Facebook and Instagram pages. Josh and Anna also appear in a family Christmas photo that was seemingly taken before Mason’s birth.

Merry Christmas!! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Dec 25, 2017 at 8:16am PST

Things were different during the earlier episodes of Counting On; Anna had a starring role, so fans got to hear from her quite often. However, after she spoke extensively about her husband’s infidelity over the course of a few episodes, her appearances became less and less frequent.

Anna has released a few public statements, many of which concern the revelation that her husband was unfaithful to her. She made one such statement when she found out that she was pregnant with her fifth child.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year,” wrote Josh and Anna on the Duggar family website. “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”