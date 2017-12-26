Amy Roloff And Chris Marek Are Still Doing Great, LPBW Star Posts Pic Of The Couple Celebrating The Holidays

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s relationship is happy and healthy; at least, it was as of Christmas Day, when the Little People, Big World star posted an adorable photo on Instagram of the two enjoying the holiday.

As InTouchWeekly reports, the pair has been a couple for a little over a year, following Amy’s 2015 divorce from her husband of 27 years, Matt Roloff. The couple (Amy and Matt, that is) still tries to remain on good terms in order to collectively manage Roloff Farms, as well as to keep peace in their ever-expanding family, which now includes two grandkids (Zach and Tori’s baby, Jackson Kyle Roloff, and Jeremy and Audrey’s baby, Ember Jean Roloff), a new son-in-law (Molly’s new husband, Joel Silvius), and a potential future daughter-in-law in Jacob’s girlfriend, Isabel Rock.

But despite Amy and Matt’s efforts to keep things friendly, the two have both moved on to new relationships. Amy has been dating Chris while Matt has been involved in a relationship with Roloff Farms Manager Caryn Chandler.

On Monday (Christmas Day), Amy posted a photo on Instagram showing the couple enjoying a warm embrace, surrounded by evergreen trees and a couple of springs of holly, which was an absolutely perfect Christmas setting!

The fact that their relationship is going so strong might have come as something of a surprise to Amy. She had previously expressed concern that the size difference might be a problem in their relationship (Amy is a little person, while Chris is of average size).

“I just never thought someone who is average size would be interested in me. I just really want him to never question or doubt the relationship because I’m a little person.”

Meanwhile, Amy has recently been photographed sporting a ring! Unfortunately for fans interested in hearing wedding bells in the future, the ring was on her right hand, quelling any hopes that Chris had popped the question.

In case you were hungry for more details about Chris, a follow-up InTouchWeekly report reveals a little bit more about Amy’s main squeeze. For example, he’s a real-estate agent, having recently sold a Portland apartment for $300,000. He also appears to be a motorcycle enthusiast, and not long ago, Chris and Amy took a motorcycle road trip across Oregon, Washington, and parts of Canada. Unfortunately, fans weren’t too happy about that, as the pair left on the trip just days after Amy’s granddaughter, Ember Jean, was born.

If Chris ever winds up marrying Amy, it would be his first marriage while it will be Amy’s second.