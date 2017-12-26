‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Wants To Be A Mom, Will She Ask Devon To Have A Baby With Her?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) may want a baby and could ask Devon (Bryton James) to help her out. Hillary has been bonding with baby Sam, and it has made her realize that she wants a family of her own. Cane (Daniel Goddard) will happily allow Hillary to spend time with his baby, but will that be enough to tame Hilary’s ticking biological clock?

According to Soap Central, Hilary’s bond with Sam will change her shift from career-driven to dreaming of babies. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary’s letter from Santa was a huge hint that she would soon have a baby of her own. In the letter, she talked about wanting her mother to be happy. It brought back memories of Hilary’s mother, someone for she holds dear to her heart.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that there will be some obstacles for Hilary to overcome to be a mother. For starters, she will have to figure out who could father her child. At the moment, she is not dating anyone. The closest thing she has to a relationship is her ex-husband, Devon. She will think over her situation and decide that she will make a shocking proposal to Devon.

Hilary will approach Devon within an intriguing proposition. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that, at first, he will be taken aback by her request. He won’t know how to respond to her, but he will promise to think it over.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Hillary hasn’t been chasing Devon lately, so he might believe that she has no romantic interest in him. However, executive producer Mal Young said that Hilary and Devon could reunite in 2018.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary will inform Devon that he doesn’t have to be in the child’s life if he doesn’t want to. She will suggest that just securing his good genes is enough for her. However, Hilary will tell him that they could co-parent the child if that’s what he wanted.

If Hilary’s plan works out, this could be the start of “Hevon’s” reunion. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon will think everything over and probably tell her that this is not something he’s interested in at the moment. Deep down, he would like to have a real future with Hilary, and he believes his proposal could damage that. This could be the push Hilary and Devon need to finally admit their feelings for each other and get back together.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS