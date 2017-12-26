Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Spent Christmas In Kentucky, Her Family Forgives Him For Cheating

Brittany Cartwright might have vowed to end her relationship with Jax Taylor if he cheated, but over the weekend, months after he admitted to having sex with Faith Stowers, she took her boyfriend home to her family to celebrate the holidays.

As she continues to face a backlash for taking her cheating boyfriend back, Brittany Cartwright has been posting tons of photos of herself and the Vanderpump Rules star, the latest of which feature Taylor spending time with her family in Kentucky.

“Happy holidays,” Brittany Cartwright wrote in the caption of a series of photos on Instagram on Christmas Day, December 25.

Around the same time, Jax Taylor shared an image of himself and his girlfriend posing alongside her mother, Sherri, and her grandmother. In response, a number of the reality star’s Twitter fans and followers slammed Cartwright’s family, stating that their own families would never be so quick to welcome someone back into their family after they admitted to cheating on their family member on national television. Others said that Taylor, who is nearly 40-years-old, will never change if he hasn’t yet.

Although many were shocked to see Brittany Cartwright’s mother and grandmother welcome Jax Taylor back into their family, Sherri Cartwright recently explained her decision to forgive Taylor to her fans and followers on Twitter.

“Jesus does preach love and forgiveness. That’s why I forgive but this is not to be repeated!!” she tweeted.

Jax Taylor struck up a romance with Brittany Cartwright in early 2015 after meeting the former Hooters waitress in Las Vegas. As fans may recall, Cartwright moved to Los Angeles from Kentucky a short time later and ultimately began living with Taylor in West Hollywood and working with him at SUR Restaurant. Two years later, Taylor admitted to sleeping with at least one another woman behind her back.

