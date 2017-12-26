Jacob Roloff Shocks ‘Little People, Big World’ Fans By Spending Christmas In Iceland, Away From Roloff Family

Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff shocked fans and followers by spending Christmas in Iceland with girlfriend Izzy and not with the rest of the Roloff family this year. Jacob Roloff started sharing photos of Iceland three days ago on his personal Instagram account and wrote that they still had “many days to go yet.” Fans of the Roloff family’s long-running TLC reality TV series and followers of the youngest Roloff sibling seemed shocked that Jacob chose to spend Christmas in Iceland and not on Roloff Farms in Oregon, especially with nephew Jackson and niece Ember celebrating their first Christmas this year.

Jacob Roloff proved to Little People, Big World fans just how much of a free spirit and wanderer he is by continuing to travel, even during the holiday season. Since completely leaving the show several seasons ago, the 20-year-old youngest child of Matt and Amy Roloff has spent much of his time with long-time girlfriend Isabel Rock. Isabel has been supportive of Jacob since he decided to not appear on episodes of the Roloff family’s reality TV series, and the happy couple has been making a life of their own traveling across the country and sharing their newly-found spirituality in the writings of philosopher Alan Watts.

The Rock & Roloff YouTube channel usually shows off Jacob and Izzy’s road trips, but hasn’t been updated in a few months. Jacob Roloff’s most recent vacation is far from a road trip, though, as he traveled with Izzy to spend Christmas in Iceland. Jacob’s photos have been geotagged with several locations in Iceland over the last several days, including the Seljalandsfoss waterfall in the southern region of Iceland and the Hallgrimskirkja Lutheran church, which is where Jacob wrote they spent Christmas Eve Mass.

Jacob promised his hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers audio recordings and videos to come “at some time or another” and shared that he has spent a “very merry Christmas” in Iceland with Izzy. Quite a few of Jacob Roloff’s social media followers were amassed after his decision to leave Little People, Big World and build his own life away from reality TV. However, Jacob was a fan-favorite on the small screen for several years and viewers of the show also follow him on social media to find out what he’s been up to since not renewing his contract.

While comments on Jacob’s Iceland photos thank him for sharing his adventure with Izzy and noted how happy they look together, other comments ask why he left his family for the holiday season. Matt and Amy Roloff have been sharing photos of this year’s Christmas spent with their other two sons, Jeremy and Zach, and fans of Little People, Big World are wondering why Jacob Roloff spent Christmas in another country and not in Oregon with the rest of the Roloff family.

Some fans asked if Jacob Roloff “popped the question” and finally proposed to Izzy during their trip to Iceland, especially since they have been together since high school. Other fans said they are happy to see Jacob traveling and enjoying life away from the small screen, while other comments suggest that he’s become the most grounded and well-rounded Roloff sibling out of the four.

Still, some of Jacob Roloff’s followers asked where he managed to get the money to travel to Iceland and speculated that Jacob will be using his trip and photos for his “next book.” Jacob Roloff didn’t address any comments on his recent series of Iceland photos or answer any questions about whether he spent Christmas this year with the rest of the Roloff family. However, Jacob did mention how he can’t believe he gets to spend his life with Izzy, leaving fans to say that “it’s time to buy” a ring and that Izzy is lucky enough to get the “best and most authentic Roloff.”