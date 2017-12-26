‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria-Abby Make Up, Dina’s Confusion Upsets Jack & Traci Snaps At Ashley

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, December 26, reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) runs into Jack (Peter Bergman) while jogging in the park and remarks on his dirty move. Billy remarks that he’s better than this and he shouldn’t block Ashley (Eileen Davidson) out of the company. Billy urges his big brother to do the right thing for family peace.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley take the Christmas tree apart, but there’s tension in the air. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Traci thinks that Ashley went too far by voting “no confidence” in the boardroom. Abby (Melissa Ordway) listens as her mother begs Traci to support her as CEO, but Traci refuses. She cannot support something that will tear the family apart. Abby assures her mother that she is on her side.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack tries to explain to Ashley that he had the amendment added during his divorce with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). He was concerned that she was going to try to take his company from him. Ashley reveals that their dad would be so upset with him. As Jack leaves, Ashley calls someone for help.

Not long after Ashley hangs up the phone, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) arrives. He tells Ashley he cannot legally advise her as it is a conflict of interest. Just as Michael leaves, Jack returns. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina joins the living room and the siblings are arguing.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina believes that it is Thanksgiving Day. Jack gets emotional about Dina’s confusion and leaves. Dina asks Ashley why John is upset. Ashley tells her that was Jack. Dina talks about bringing the family together –she cannot wait for the kids to see Santa on Christmas.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) argue about their mother going back to Victor for the umpteenth time. Nick doesn’t want Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to go through with it as he fears she will end up hurt. Victoria lets it slip out that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) helped Nikki and Victor lie to their mother to blackmail her. Nick thinks Victoria always defends Victor (Eric Braeden). Victoria thinks Nick is just scared he won’t live up to Victor’s expectations.

At the ranch, Nikki informs Victor that Paul (Doug Davidson) doesn’t buy their reconciliation story. She noted that he told her he would keep on investigating Victor until he finds something to nail him. Victor suggests they renew their vows on New Year’s Eve. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki is stunned by the idea, but quickly warms up to the idea. She begins to put the invitation list together, with Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul being at the top of the list. Nikki insists Nick should be there, but Victor isn’t sure. Eventually, Victor agrees to play nice with their son and allow him to attend.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki heads over to Nick to invite him to the vow renewal ceremony. Nick isn’t sure it’s a good idea for him to attend. He tries to talk her out of going through with the renewal, but Nikki changes the subject. She insists Victor will not make trouble for him. Nick agrees to attend if Victor calls him personally to invite him.

At Crimson Lights, Victor and Paul argue about his reconciliation with Nikki. Victor brags that he and Nikki are having a vow renewal ceremony on New Year’s Eve. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Paul refuses to attend, stating it isn’t proper with his ongoing investigation. Later, Nikki arrives and Paul begs her not to get charmed by Victor. He warns her if their investigation results in legal charges, she could be charged with accessory. Nikki didn’t look phased by Paul’s warning.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack joins Traci at the club for a drink. They discuss the trouble with Ashley. Jack believes Ashley will take him to court for the CEO seat. Traci begs her brother to do the right thing and make things right.

Victoria informs Abby about the vow renewal ceremony, asking her to be there for their dad. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the sisters make amends and Abby tells her that the Abbott family is a mess right now.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor arrives at the penthouse to ask Nick to come to the ceremony. Victor admits he doesn’t want him there, but his mother and sisters do, so he hopes he’ll attend. Victor accuses Nick of ruining his marriage by sabotaging his mother’s concert months ago. Nick agrees to attend for his mother’s sake.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.