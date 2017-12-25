‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Tuesday, Dec. 26: Ciara’s Warning, Andre’s Deal, And Lani Seeks Answers

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, December 26, reveal what happens following the emotional and explosive Christmas episode. Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will give Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) a warning. Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) makes a deal with Chad (Billy Flynn) in order to help Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). Also, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will search for answers about what happened the night of the police shooting.

On Tuesday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Ciara Brady will once again give her former friend a warning. With both their hearts set on Theo Carver, the young man has finally woken up. However, now they will be fighting about something different. Both of them feel they are better suited to help Theo as he recovers from his injuries.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Kate will confess the truth to Abe. Even though he doesn’t forgive her, he does understand that she has suffered. Due to this, the mayor decides not to press charges. However, he does insist that Kate fire Theo from DiMera Enterprises. Meanwhile, Andre will make a deal with Chad so Kate can be let back in the mansion.

Chad is livid about Kate’s actions and the secret regarding Theo. It is the whole reason he is trying to make her face the consequences. In order for Andre to make a deal and for Chad to accept the terms, it must be something huge.

As fans saw on Monday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Theo finally woke up from his coma. However, there are still going to be a lot of questions. Despite everything she is going through, Lani is going to get to work. She will do some investigating in order to figure out what exactly went on the night of Theo’s shooting.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral suggest that there might be more to the story than fans realize. With the introduction of Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Vivian Alamain’s (Louise Sorel) return, could they be part of it? The whole situation might have something to do with a bigger mystery.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.