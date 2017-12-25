Walt Disney World Announces Magic Kingdom Is Not Admitting Guests At This Time On Christmas Day 2017

The month of December has been a bit busier than most guests would have expected at Walt Disney World, but a phase closure on Christmas Day 2017 topped that right off. Yes, it did happen as expected on Christmas, as lunchtime began at Magic Kingdom ended up being crowded enough to be closed off to some guests. Don’t worry, though, as not everyone is shut out, but the crowds are still quite big all around.

UPDATE #1 – 1:20 p.m. Eastern

As of 1:20p, Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park are available to all Guests. — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 25, 2017

As reported by WDW Magic at 12:35 p.m. Eastern on Christmas Day 2017, Magic Kingdom did indeed reach a “Phase B” closing phase. However, that doesn’t mean entry into the park is closed off to a lot of people, but there are some who may have to wait it out to get in.

This report does not mean Magic Kingdom has hit capacity and that it is a “full” park by any stretch of the imagination. It simply means that the crowd level has hit a point where Disney believes it is best to allow some time to space things out before it gets too bad.

Of course, there is always the possibility it could get worse, and that could very well happen before Christmas is officially over for the day.

Please read the following update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/mN0ankvKjz — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 25, 2017

This is the warning on Twitter from the official social media account of Walt Disney World, but the park may not be at capacity. There could still be some admittance into Magic Kingdom to some guests, but there will be a number of others who are not allowed entry at this time.

For those with dining reservations and other commitments inside Magic Kingdom, please check with cast members for the most updated information before making your way over there in the heavy traffic.

With a Phase B closure, guests will only be allowed in if they have or fit into one of the following categories.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests including the Swan, Dolphin, Shades of Green, Four Seasons, and Hotel Plaza Boulevard (Good Neighbor) hotels arriving by bus

Walt Disney World Annual and Premium Passholders or Premier Passports

Guests with Memory Maker

Guests with Park Hopper tickets who are re-entering or coming from another park

Guests with dining reservations

Guests going into Magic Kingdom with reservations to Pirates League, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, or the Harmony Barber Shop

Guests with FastPass+ reservations if they are staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel

No one-day tickets will be accepted during this closure, and no park-hopping from other parks will be allowed for those not fitting into any of the above categories.

This phase closing could change at any moment as more people continue to go into the park. Magic Kingdom may end up hitting a different phase closing, as there are still a few more to go before reaching capacity, and you can read all about them here. As always, Christmas Day is busy at Walt Disney World, but it is only going to pick up as New Year’s Eve approaches.