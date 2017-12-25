2017 Christmas Day Hours: Find Out What Stores, Restaurants, And Offices Are Open And Closed On December 25

Christmas Day 2017 is here, and those looking to head out to a restaurant or store on December 25 might have a difficult time finding out what’s open and what’s closed.

Though Christmas is a federal holiday and a day off for many retail employees, there are still some options open for those looking to get out of the house and head to a restaurant, movie, or store to celebrate. Here is the rundown of what’s closed, what’s open, and where to go out for a bit of fun on Christmas.

What’s closed Christmas Day 2017?

Because Christmas Day is a federal holiday, all government offices will be closed on December 25. That means the U.S. Post office, local government offices, and DMV will be closed (not that you want to be standing in line at the DMC on Christmas anyway).

Banks will also be closed on Christmas Day 2017, though national chains with “smart” ATMs will still allow people to make deposits or transfer funds.

Many other fast food restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day, including many locations of McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Subway (there may be some exceptions for local franchises, so it may be worth checking ahead if you have a real craving for a Big Mac). Most large store chains will also be closed, which includes Target, Walmart, and large grocery store chains like Kroger).

Attractions are mostly closed on Christmas as well, including most museums. There are some exceptions, which can be found below.

What’s open Christmas Day 2017?

While it may be difficult to find a store open on Christmas Day, there are a number of destinations open for those looking to have a meal out. Many restaurants will remain open for those looking to have a meal out for Christmas.

Here are some of the supermarkets open on Christmas (via Newsweek).

7-Eleven

Cumberland Farms

CVS

Duane Reade

Rite Aide

Sheetz

Speedway

Walgreen’s

There will also be a number of restaurants open (via WFAA).

Applebee’s

Denny’s

Fogo de Chao

IHOP

Macaroni Grill

Panda Express

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Shoney’s

Starbucks

Waffle House

Those looking to do something other than grabbing a meal will have some options on Christmas 2017 as well. Movie theaters are open for those looking to get out of the house, and it will be one of their busier days.

There also could be some local stores or restaurants open on Christmas, so you may want to call ahead to see if they are open.