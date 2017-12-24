Boxing Star Manny Pacquiao To Face ‘Infinity Challenge’ Cast In Latest Preview

Boxing great Manny Pacquiao hasn’t been in the ring for a little while, but he’s making his return soon, sort of. “Pac-Man” is set to appear on an upcoming episode of the hit television series Infinite Challenge and partake in a few fights. The South Korean show, also known as Infinity Challenge, will certainly serve up a different sort of boxing, though. Based on the previews it could offer some hilarity as the crazy cast of the hit show will take on Pacquiao inside the boxing ring.

As the All K Pop website reported, the Manny Pacquiao appearance on Infinity Challenge takes place next week. It’s speculated that while Pacquiao is known for his boxing excellence, this show may take things to another level in terms of fighting. A preview clip that was recently released shows off the cast making their preparations backed by the well-known theme song from the Rocky movies. There are also teases of what sorts of boxing will take place. The video clip (below) says it all as cast members are seeing wearing oversized boxing gloves, or fighting while attached to the weighted practice devices that bob around. Pacquiao can’t help but chuckle at some of the situations the cast members are put into.

Before Manny Pacquiao’s next serious fight, he’ll fight the cast of the hit Korean show Infinity Challenge. Isaac Brekken / AP Images

The Infinity Challenge show is a South Korean series that’s now in its fourth season. The show has featured other celebrities or sports stars in unique events over its history. Previously, international athletes or celebrities have included Ryan Seacrest, Anna Kournikova, Paris Hilton, MC Hammer, and Usain Bolt. Among the most recent international sports stars were NBA stars Stephen Curry and his brother Seth who participated in weird basketball situations. As an international star in the world of boxing and even some basketball, Pacquiao makes for a great fit for the show. Perhaps they’ll reach out to his former rival, the recently-retired Floyd Mayweather Jr., as well.

As far as Manny Pacquiao’s next fight beyond the television episode, rumors of a Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor boxing match have persisted despite the fact that the mixed martial arts star has said he wants another UFC fight soon. However, promoter Bob Arum seems intent on getting a Pacquiao vs. Horn rematch going. That was Pac-Man’s most recent fight on the resume, a loss which came via unanimous decision. The latest word on a Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn fight is that Pac-Man wants to fight in April, so stay tuned.