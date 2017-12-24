WWE Rumors: Kane Suggests ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Could Be His Last One

The latest WWE rumors swirling are that Kane may participate in his final Royal Rumble this coming January, and that could be a sign his legendary career is winding down. “The Big Red Machine” is one of the all-time best in terms of Rumble match eliminations but as of this report is scheduled for a big WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat match against Braun Strowman and current champion Brock Lesnar. That said, he has hinted that this edition of the pay-per-view might be his final appearance at a Rumble event.

“The Devil’s Favorite Demon” Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, recently talked with the NY Post about his career and the upcoming Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view. He’s been with the WWF/WWE for over two decades now and has seen his share of major accomplishments, big feuds, and crazy stunts. That has included setting fire to the ring, participating in Inferno matches and even shocking current SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon with jumper cables. With that said, his most recent stunt work has involved being powerslammed to “hell” through the ring mat by Braun Strowman. Now Kane’s back in the main event picture for the upcoming Rumble pay-per-view, something fans may not have predicted several months ago due to his lack of overall use by WWE.

WWE superstar Kane says the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view could be the last one in his career. WWE

At 50-years-old now, Kane spoke about the fact he’s savoring his opportunities and hinted at the future.

“I have to take advantage of everyone that comes along. This might be the last one. I don’t know. I certainly think the match at Royal Rumble is going to be special for me.”

Over the history of the men’s Royal Rumble match, no superstar has more eliminations overall. Kane holds the record with a total of 44 Rumble eliminations heading into the 2018 edition of the match. He’s never actually won the over-the-top battle royal match, though, but once eliminated a total of 11 entrants in the 2011 match (see video below). This time around, he’s got a chance at capturing the WWE Universal Championship for the first time in his career but he’ll be up against two monstrous competitors.

Kane’s already achieved other titles including the ECW, WWF Championship, Intercontinental, Hardcore, and World Heavyweight Championship once as well. In addition, he became the third superstar to have achieved the illustrious “Grand Slam” in wrestling as he’s won a major title (WWE Championship), secondary title (Intercontinental), tertiary title (Hardcore), and WWE tag team titles during his career.

It’s unknown if this will be Kane’s final appearance at the Rumble pay-per-view, but he’s certainly a menacing superstar who has become known for his ability to toss out the competition in the match. If it truly is his final appearance at this particular PPV, WWE may include him in the men’s Rumble match as a proper farewell.

At 50-years-old, it’s looking like Glen Jacobs will become much more focused on other things in his life including his run for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. That said, it will be interesting to see how “The Big Red Machines” performs in the championship match as the main event in January, and if he becomes involved in any other major feuds over the course of 2018.