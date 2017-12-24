Beth Chapman Continues To Keep Neck Covered After Throat Surgery In New Photo

Beth Chapman has been declared cancer-free, but she is still dealing with the scars that came with her throat cancer surgery. In each social media post since her surgery, the reality star can be spotted wearing some sort of cover-up around her neck. Beth has worn elaborate necklaces, skin-colored bandages, and shirts with attached neck coverings.

Last night Beth shared a photo of her doing some last minute Christmas shopping and trying on shoes. She’s sporting a low cut black top with a pink leather jacket. The 51-year-old’s neck remained covered in pink fabric which appears to be a part of her jacket.

Fans wished Beth a Merry Christmas in the comment section and hoped for a healthy 2018 for the star. This is a sentiment routinely spread in the comments of Beth’s social media posts, as her fan base is extremely loyal and supportive of her struggle.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Beth shared a photo from a Christmas toy drive that fans were gushing over. The mother had her hair and make-up done and shared the photo of her alongside her friend Shawn. It appeared as if she didn’t have her neck covered in the photo, but upon closer look, Beth was wearing a bandage cover that was a perfect match for her skin tone.

Another fan-favorite photo of Beth showed the reality star alongside one of her grand kittens. Beth donned a low-cut black top but covered her neck by adding an embellished black necklace.

While attending the Hawaii Five-0 premiere in November, Beth wore a pearl choker that wrapped around her neck three times. The only recent photo of Beth without a neck cover is a throwback image she shared with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. If Beth decides to let her fans see her scars remains to be seen.

Beth revealed the details of her 13-hour surgery on her two-hour television special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. The surgery removed the cancerous tumor in her throat and went smoothly, but she had some negative reactions to medications afterward. Beth was allergic to some of her prescribed medications, but she eventually recovered.

Fans are hoping to see Dog and Beth back on their small screens as they continue to wish for a new reality program. A&E and CMT have hosted reality programs for the stars before, but have not made any announcements regarding a new show.