‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mal Young Reveals Why Nikki And Victor Had To Reunite

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) will recommit to each other in a touching ceremony during the week of December 25. Last week, Victor demanded that Nikki move back to the ranch or he would see to it she was hauled off to prison for embezzling his money to buy Chancellor Park.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Mal Young explains why Nikki and Victor needed to reunite. He wanted to do something new for the couple, but after 37 years together, he wasn’t sure how to do that. That’s when he came up with the storyline of Nikki stealing money from him to buy the park and him blackmailing her into renewing their vows to keep out of prison.

Young reveals that he wants to keep couples together. He explained that it’s easy to split up couples with an explosive fight, but it takes some work to keep couples together, despite the challenges they face together. Mal has spent the last few months bringing the couples together slowly, so it didn’t seem forced. He reveals that when he took over the writing for Young and Restless, he had a vision in mind. After several months, the show is slowly turning into the show he envisioned.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Mal explained that Nikki and Victor are the king and queen of Genoa City. He admits that Nikki has appeared weak for several years, but that will change. He wants her to be the matriarch of the show, and someone people can go to for strength and advice.

Young acknowledged that Nikki failed Victor when she deserted him when his kids turned his back on him last year. However, she now realizes that she loves the perks that come along with being Mrs. Victor Newman and she’s ready to stay by his side.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki loves walking into a room on Victor’s arm. When he speaks, everyone listens. It’s a power that she missed greatly.

Nikki’s children aren’t exactly surprised that she went back to Victor. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that some people in Genoa City believe that Victor must have some dirt on Nikki and that’s why she crawled back to him.

Nikki has a plan on how to convince Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell), too. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she invited them to her wedding and asked them to sit in the front row. She wants to make sure they see the emotion on their faces as they exchange vows and recommit their lives to each other.

Nikki will be quite busy this holiday season on #YR. Get the inside scoop in the latest issue of @soapsindepthcbs! pic.twitter.com/xZGD1DhisP — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 23, 2017

Do you think Nikki and Victor can make it last this time? Is the wedding all for show or will it turn into love again? These are questions that Mal Young plans to answer during the week of December 25.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.