Many Stores And Restaurants Open Christmas Day — Here’s The List For Last-Minute Shoppers And Hungry Elves

What’s open on Christmas Day? Monday is a federal holiday, but not every store and restaurant will be closed. For those who need to grab a last-minute gift, there are a few retail stores open on Monday. And if going out to eat instead of cooking Christmas dinner sounds like a good idea, we’ve rounded up a list of restaurants that will be open on December 25.

Although there are several stores open on Christmas Day, if you have a big gift list to tackle, you may want to get to the store on Christmas Eve. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, major retailers including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and most mall stores will close between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will not be open on Monday. And that goes for grocery stores as well, with many major grocery chains closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. There is one exception — some Albertsons stores will be open 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. on December 25.

However, you will find a number of restaurants open on Christmas, as well as some retail stores that are a good resource for gift cards, toys, candy, and stocking stuffers.

Retail stores open Christmas Day

According to The Balance, the following stores will be open for a good portion of the day on Monday.

CVS: 8 a.m.-to 9 p.m.

Walgreens: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for stores that are normally open 24-hours — they will be open ’round the clock on Christmas.

Rite Aid: Most locations will be open 24-hours.

Family Dollar: Some stores will be open normal business hours on Monday. Call ahead to find out if the location near you is open.

Several convenience stores will be open on Christmas including Cumberland Farms, 7-Eleven, and Circle-K stores. Most stores offer lottery tickets and gift cards, so you won’t show up at your destination empty-handed.

Restaurants open on Christmas

There are a number of chain restaurants open on Monday for sit-down or buffet-style dinners. Some restaurants, including Boston Market, are offering meals to go, as well.

Need to spice up your holiday? The Balance stated that most Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open Monday. For a fancier meal, head to McCormick & Schmick’s (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) or Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse (12 Noon to 8 p.m.). All Buca di Beppo locations will be open as well (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.). Reservations are suggested at all three restaurants.

If you need a fast food fix, Newsweek reports that corporate-owned stores will be open regular hours on Monday, but not all franchise locations will be open.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Old Country Buffet, Home Town Buffet, Denny’s, IHOP, Waffle House and Golden Corral will also be open on Christmas Day if you are looking for a budget-friendly holiday meal. As always, please call ahead to confirm holiday hours before you head out for some Christmas Day grub.