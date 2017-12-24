‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Ordway’s Early Maternity Leave — How Will It Affect Abby On ‘Y&R’?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Melissa Ordway may not get much of a maternity break. She wasn’t due to have her little one until mid-January, so she was expecting to take four to six weeks maternity leave keeping her off the show for the first part of February sweeps. However, her little girl, Sophie, had other plans and decided to come a full month early. The Y&R fans are anxiously awaiting to find out how her baby’s birth will affect Abby’s storyline.

On December 9, Sophie Jolie Gaston made an early appearance weighing in at 5 lbs. 5oz. Melissa said that the family was in love with the new little one, especially her toddler, Olivia. Ordway has shared a series of pictures of baby Sophie. One of the best photos is of Sophie sleeping with Olivia looking at her affectionately. It was a very sweet picture.

It has been unclear how Melissa’s birth would affect Abby’s storylines. There had been rumors that Abby could disappear on a much-needed vacation. Another theory stated that she could find herself in a dangerous situation with Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) cronies and they kidnap her to prevent her telling any DesignDate secrets. However, it looks like none of those will play out because Ordway may not get any time off.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Melissa had her baby just one week before the soap opera went on hiatus. For most viewers, they won’t notice that she’s gone at all. She will be returning to work when Young and the Restless returns around January 9.

CBS scheduled Young and the Restless’ hiatus from December 18 to January 9. According to CBS Soaps In Depth, there is no time for her to take a break with Abby’s heavy storylines currently in progress.

Soap Central shared that Abby will continue to butt heads with her sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as they battle for the top Newman spot. The fallout from DesignDate will continue to unfold. They will get pressure from an unknown source stemming from the dating app. It sounds like there some heated drama ahead for Abby Newman. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the new year will take Abby to a very interesting place.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.