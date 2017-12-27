Blake Shelton, Adam Levine Exit From ‘The Voice’ Could Mean The End Of The Show

The Voice is entering Season 14 with a brand new set of hopeful contestants with a different mix of coaches. While the NBC series has seen several coaches come and go, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine remain as two of the longest and original coaches on the show. What could a possible departure from these two mean for the show?

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will continue to be coaches on The Voice Season 14 and they will be joined by Alicia Keys and first-time coach, Kelly Clarkson. Shelton won the championships in Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, but the recent finale caused quite a stir among viewers, with some claiming that the show is rigged.

This led to conversations among viewers that both Shelton and Levine should step down and give up their seats on The Voice. After all, these two coveted the most number of winnings in championships throughout the 13 seasons with Shelton winning six and Levine with three, according to Gold Derby.

The publication decided to conduct a poll among its readers to determine whether it is time for Shelton and Levine to leave The Voice. While the recently aired finale drew some flak among viewers, the poll results reveal that 77 percent of the respondents stated that the “Sugar” singer and “God Gave Me You” crooner remain as one of the viewers’ main reasons for watching the show, with many threatening to stop watching the series altogether if these two leave the show.

Only 14 percent felt that Levine and Shelton should leave The Voice while 5 percent wanted Shelton to go and the remaining 4 percent thought Levine should exit from the NBC series. This made a lot of followers, however, wonder whether the show can still survive should Shelton and Levine leave the show.

Many viewers are closely following Levine and Shelton’s so-called “bromance” on The Voice and the close dynamics of their relationship is definitely attracting viewers. However, if one would examine the show’s ratings, one could not help but wonder whether the two coaches would be enough to keep the show going for many more seasons.

As Deadline notes in its report, ratings on The Voice Season 13 finale dropped 20 percent compared to its Season 11 finale, which aired in December 2016. The publication states that this is the show’s worst winter finale rating since it started doing finales during the later months of the year.

Despite the drop in The Voice ratings, the show was still able to generate a total of 9.85 million viewers and a 1.8/7 ratings. The live finale performance night also drew in 10.84 million viewers, so it may be quite safe to say that the show will still go on for a couple more seasons before NBC decides to pull the plug and end its run on air.