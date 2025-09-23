47-Year-Old Woman Who Said She Didn’t Want to Be Contacted Vanishes After Cruise – Chilling Epstein Link Emerges

An American woman went missing after she got off a carnival cruise ship. She told the staff she did not want to be contacted. The Carnival Horizon Cruise journey started on Sept. 13, and the woman was last recorded to be seen on Sept. 17.

Jessica Collins got off the cruise on Sept. 17 in Bonaire. The police have not yet commented on when people contacted them. However, Carnival Cruise has released a statement saying the woman started the cruise but did not return after their stop in the Caribbean island.

Their statement reads, ‘he debarked with all her belongings in her backpack and left a cash gratuity for the stateroom attendant with a thank you note.’ As the ship care team members were trying to contact her, she replied back saying she was safe and did not want to be found or contacted again. Her decision seemed deliberate.

A lady by the name of Jessica Collins has come up missing from a cruise ship.

She says she had been trafficked, and made a video , claiming to be one of Epstein’s victims.

She has simply vanished. The cruise ship says she got off the ship and went to visit a small island. pic.twitter.com/SsgvdUhjDt — lainarenee (@magiccatterfly) September 21, 2025

The team further added, “While we are cooperating with local authorities this guest appears to have taken deliberate action to be alone and on her own.”

In the surveillance photos, Collins is seen in a short-sleeve shirt, shorts, and a backpack. The local authorities and Tourism Corporation Bonaire are trying to find her while taking assistance from the Carnival Corporation. The authorities have asked people to report if they see Collin on a tip line 9310 or the police department.

Jessica Collins (47) walked off the Carnival Cruise Ship Horizon on September 17th in Kralendijk, Bonaire (Southern Caribbean). Jessica missed the aboard time that day and has not been seen since. She was wearing the outfit pictured below. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/Jwc9mLVf0M — Rose (@901Lulu) September 22, 2025



There are several speculations that Jessica Collins’ disappearance is not deliberate. She came out as a trafficked victim of Epstein, and now she has simply vanished while she was going to visit an island.

Making a video and coming out as an victim could indicate foul play or that she is hiding for her safety. Many times, whistleblowers suffer from the same fate of disappearance. Several victims have come forward revealing their experience and are trying to compile a list of his associates. More will be unveiled soon as the investigation continues.