Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star Might Not Be Ready To Reveal Pregnancy Until She Fully Trusts Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has definitely kept a low profile after news of her alleged pregnancy first broke. However, the reported father of her baby, Travis Scott, is still doing his same routine: touring, making music, and clubbing. Now, a new report claims that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fears that the rapper might be cheating on her.

Khloe Kardashian has recently confirmed her pregnancy, but she is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who is believed to be pregnant. Whispers and speculations revealed that the youngest member of the famous clan is also pregnant with her first child.

But unlike Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner has yet to address anything about her alleged pregnancy.

Even though the 20-year-old TV personality remained mum about her current status, talks about her having a bun in the oven never really stopped. In fact, multiple reports even revealed that Kylie Jenner will finally give birth to her first child in February.

But while her sister, Khloe Kardashian, just can’t seem to hide her happiness about being pregnant and even wrote a lengthy caption to show her love for Tristan Thompson, a Hollywood Life source claims that Kylie Jenner is not feeling confident about her relationship with Travis Scott. Many wondered if this is the reason why she is not yet ready to reveal her pregnancy because she is still having trust issues with her boyfriend.

“She’s trying so hard to stay strong but it’s not easy, she’s got a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to Travis. He tells her one thing and makes a lot of big promises but his actions don’t match up.”

The insider then went on to say that Kylie Jenner “can’t help but worry that he’s cheating on her and she’s started saying she wants him to take a lie detector test to prove he’s been faithful.”

Kylie Jenner’s concerns certainly make a lot of sense, since earlier reports revealed that Travis Scott allegedly cheated on her with “at least 10” women.

Kylie Jenner, her family, and Travis Scott have never addressed the pregnancy rumors, but it has been repeatedly reported that the Life Of Kylie star was around four months pregnant with the 25-year-old rapper’s baby when the news first broke in September. Just like the rest of the speculations about the Kylie Lip Kit mogul’s alleged pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.