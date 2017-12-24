Melanie Martinez Responds To Timothy Heller Rape Allegations By Releasing A New Song

Melanie Martinez denied claims that she raped Timothy Heller. The former The Voice contestant faced severe backlash from fans after Heller told her story. Now, the singer is hitting back against those rape claims again but this time she’s doing it in the way she knows best — through her music.

Martinez released a new song called “PIGGYBACK” on SoundCloud on Friday and many believe the lyrics directly reference the rape claims against her. Even more telling is how many still support the accused singer in the wake of the allegations.

“PIGGYBACK” was released just one day ago and has already been listened to more than 435,000 times. The track has been “liked” more than 16,500 times and shared over 2,800 times. That’s not too shabby for a singer who was under fire in the last few weeks with fans threatening to never listen to her music again.

In the song, many believe Melanie Martinez is talking about Timothy Heller when she sang, “Trusted too many fake people while I was still young/Gave them the benefit of the doubt, I was so wrong.”

If that is true, then it sounds like Melanie is claiming that Timothy’s claims are retaliation in this lyric, “I cut them off and they came for blood cause they know/They ain’t getting no more.”

The chorus of Melanie Martinez’s “PIGGYBACK” makes it even clearer that she’s talking about Timothy Heller, according to Idolator.

“I’m so done with playing piggyback Ooh/Swear to god I wished Y’all all the best Ooh,” Melanie sings in the eerie tone that has made her so popular. “You’re lying your way to try and gain a piece of me/when you could never come close cause I know my destiny/I worked hard for my s**t/Put my love in this s**t.”

It all started on December 4 when Timothy Heller, moved by the #MeToo campaign, posted her own story on Twitter. In the caption, she wrote, “When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez.”

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9 — Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017

The post contains a very detailed account of what she alleges happened between her and Melanie Martinez back in June 2015. It’s important to note that Melanie has strongly denied that things really went the way that they were described.